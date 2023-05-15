ST. ANTHONY- After making a deep tournament run, teams look ahead to next season wanting more than just another deep run. The possibility of making the state title game and having success in it becomes the goal heading into the playoffs. The South Fremont softball team has had that mindset since the beginning, especially when the team leadership begins with seniors.
The Cougars have seven seniors on the team, all of them bringing skills and experience needed when the 3A state tournament begins Friday. Led by shortstop and batting leader Kallie Johnson, who sets the tone on the plate. Starting pitcher Haylie Angell also brings the leadership that is needed for the Cougars. She is also one of the team home run leaders.
Natalie Robles, who is described by Cougars head coach Kris Hammond as fearless, brings power hitting to the team. Second baseman Berklee Yancey, one of the team leaders in steals is a competitor. Hanna French, the catcher for the Cougars, is another of the big senior group that brings toughness and fights through obstacles. Jersey Chappel brings consistency in the outfield, and Sage Bitter brings positivity to the team.
When the team starting practicing in the gym because of the cold and snowy weather, the seniors saw an opportunity to work on the fundamentals and other concepts to prepare for their season.
“Staring in the gym allowed us to better our fundamentals before heading out to here and practice,” Chappel said.
“We did a lot of batting repetition and became closer as a team,” Robles added.
“Everybody came ready to work. We were able to hit a lot in the cages and had positive attitudes which made us get to where we are,” French said.
Where they are is headed back to the state tournament after winning their fifth district title in a row, coming back from five and 10 runs against Teton. Last year, they came back down 5-1 against Sugar-Salem to win. With these comebacks, players and coaches have come to know it as the Cougar Special.
While they do not have a favorite comeback, for the Cougars, this special helps them grow and believe in what they can achieve.
“We also are a team that we do not doubt ourselves, we are a confident team and that has helped us a lot,” Johnson said.
“All of them are special because each year is just different,” Bitter said. “This year was definitely the craziest and most special just because most of our team is seniors, we worked hard.”
Having that leadership on the team, for coach Hammond, is about letting them lead every step of the way.
“I am lucky, and I am blessed in that aspect,” Hammond said. “I did not have to do anything, we would come in after an inning and the seniors rallied the girls up and they take care of huddles in between innings. Its not me in the middle of it, the girls do it”.
With the state tournament coming up, the goal of making a deep run to get past their fourth-place finish from last year is something the Cougars want to strive for, especially for the seven seniors looking to end their senior season on top.
“I believe we are working in the right direction to take the title,” Yancey said.
“It is the best feeling; we talk a lot about it as a team,” Angell said. “Being able to do this with my best friends is an amazing experience.”
