South Fremont Softball Seven Seniors

South Fremont seniors Jersey Chappel, Sage Bitter, Berklee Yancey, Hannah French, Natalie Robles, Haylie Angell, and Kallie Johnson with their medals and district trophy last Friday. 

 Courtesy Photo

ST. ANTHONY- After making a deep tournament run, teams look ahead to next season wanting more than just another deep run. The possibility of making the state title game and having success in it becomes the goal heading into the playoffs. The South Fremont softball team has had that mindset since the beginning, especially when the team leadership begins with seniors.

The Cougars have seven seniors on the team, all of them bringing skills and experience needed when the 3A state tournament begins Friday. Led by shortstop and batting leader Kallie Johnson, who sets the tone on the plate. Starting pitcher Haylie Angell also brings the leadership that is needed for the Cougars. She is also one of the team home run leaders.


