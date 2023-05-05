ST. ANTHONY- As the softball district championship, not just a school hopes to do well in the game, but also has a community supporting them as state begins. The South Fremont Cougars had both as they defeated the Teton Timberwolves in a doubleheader 10-9 and 18-14 to win their fifth straight district title.

How the Cougars did it was one for the ages. In the first game, the Timberwolves scored the first five runs and made Cougars pitcher Haylie Angell work in her pitches. Kadence Hansen and Maranda Strong led the Timberwolves with two RBI’s.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.