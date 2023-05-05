ST. ANTHONY- As the softball district championship, not just a school hopes to do well in the game, but also has a community supporting them as state begins. The South Fremont Cougars had both as they defeated the Teton Timberwolves in a doubleheader 10-9 and 18-14 to win their fifth straight district title.
How the Cougars did it was one for the ages. In the first game, the Timberwolves scored the first five runs and made Cougars pitcher Haylie Angell work in her pitches. Kadence Hansen and Maranda Strong led the Timberwolves with two RBI’s.
After scoring one run in the bottom of the first and second inning, the fireworks began as the Cougars scored four runs to take the 6-5 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Angell hit a double to score two more for the Cougars to extend the lead.
Hansen in the top of the seventh inning hit a two-run home run to cut the lead to one with the as the Cougars led 10-9. That was the only run in the top of the inning as Angell recovered and struck out Kapri Eiden to win the first game.
As the second game began, the fireworks started early for the Timberwolves as Megan Johnson hit a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead. It will only continue Eiden singled to score two runners. They ended up scoring eight runs in the first inning.
The Cougars bats were quiet for a bit as they got some runs, but the Timberwolves defense continued to do well and even added another two run by Johnson in the top of the fifth inning to extend the lead to seven after the Cougars cut the double digit runs to five trailing 12-7.
That might have put the Cougars in a discouraging mood, however they knew that it was not over.
“We have been in this situation before,” Cougars head coach Kris Hammond said. “We got some experience doing it, just believe that is one of the most amazing thing about these girls, they just believe in themselves.
Chantae Lecheminant got things started with a double in the bottom of the sixth. After a walk, Casey Folsom singled to score two runs to as the led became five for the Timberwolves. Jersie Chappel later singled to score two more and were only down three.
After walking Natalie Robles, Kallie Johnson went at-bat. On the second swing with two Cougar players on base, she hits the ball to center field, hits the fence is out of the ballpark to take a 15-14 lead after being down 11 runs in the game. The Cougars added three runs after the home run, including a two-run home run by Harley Henry to seal a fifth straight district title.
“I was looking for a pitch that I could elevate and hit deep,” Johnson said on the go-ahead home run. “Right when I felt that hit, I knew it was deep and I was super excited.”
For the Timberwolves, losing leads twice was tough to handle, but they know they have come along way during the season.
“We are finally making those adjustments, we are starting strong”, Timberwolves head coach Angie Kincaid said. “I just want us to stay tough on the defense and finish strong.”
The Timberwolves will be in the play-in on Thursday. Opponent to be determined.
