ST. ANTHONY --For South Fremont shortstop Kallie Johnson, the expectation to come back strong for the 2023 season has been a driving force for having the right attitude when adversity hits.
Johnson, the all-state second team member last season, injured her ankle in the third state tournament game. The feeling of not playing with the opportunity to move on can be tough for any athlete, but for Johnson it served a different purpose.
“I spent the summer in a boot going to physical therapy three times a week, and it was really hard on me,” Johnson said.
“That just helped me see how excited I am for softball and how much I loved the sport,” she said. “My ankle is feeling good. It gets pretty tight after practice, but for the most part it feels good."
Cougars' head coach Kris Hammond knows that the injury Johnson sustained helped her leadership development. It will be something that Johnson looks forward to displaying this season.
“Kallie is such an upbeat person,” Hammond said. “When the team gets tight, she keeps everybody loose from cracking jokes to smiling."
As the Cougar’s begin their season, Johnson will be in the middle of it making plays in the infield while making sure the team is upbeat and ready to go for whatever comes their way.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.