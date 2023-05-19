With the softball playoffs heating up, the pitchers step into the spotlight to deliver strikes and the bats make the right moves at the right time to score. That became the case for Thunder Ridge as the Titans downed Borah 3-0 to advance to the next round of the state playoffs.

Titans' pitcher Kaliann Scoresby delivered another masterful performance. After striking out 19 batters in their first game against Capital winning 2-1 in Friday's opening round, Scoresby ended up striking out 17 batters, while giving up one run along with pitching a complete game for the second straight time in one day.


