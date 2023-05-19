With the softball playoffs heating up, the pitchers step into the spotlight to deliver strikes and the bats make the right moves at the right time to score. That became the case for Thunder Ridge as the Titans downed Borah 3-0 to advance to the next round of the state playoffs.
Titans' pitcher Kaliann Scoresby delivered another masterful performance. After striking out 19 batters in their first game against Capital winning 2-1 in Friday's opening round, Scoresby ended up striking out 17 batters, while giving up one run along with pitching a complete game for the second straight time in one day.
While both the Titans and Lions bats were cold, Scoresby and Lions pitcher Megan Meracle went back and forth striking out the side multiple times. However, getting multiple people on base at the right time changed the momentum for the Titans.
With Aniston Branson and Kysa Wright on base, Malory Webb got a hit to advance the runners to second and third. Branson stole home to score the first run of the game. Then, a wild pitch allowed Wright to score from third to add another run for the Titans.
Ashlynn Lott hit an RBI single to score Webb from third to lead by three. That was all the help Scoresby needed as she continued her dominating pitching in the seventh.
“Kali pitched a fantastic game,” Titans head coach Keisha Fisher said. “She hit her spots and did exactly what she needed to get the win for her team.”
Kayla Campbell hit a solo homerun to score the only run of the game for the Lions.
As the Titans move on, they know the job is not done yet.
“These girls have worked so hard all season,” Fisher said. “They have trusted us and buy into their roles. We are so proud of them, but we are not done yet. We are excited for tomorrow.”
The Titans will play Owyhee tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Thunder Ridge. The winner advances to the semifinals.
