RIGBY -- Thunder Ridge opened conference play Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of Rigby, 5-4, and 3-0.

The theme of the game came to having fast starts. The Titans did it both times as they scored three runs in the top of the first inning, thanks to early errors committed by the Trojans. Then, in the top of the third inning, a wild pitch by the Trojans sent Kaliann Scoresby to score and extend the lead to 4-0.


