RIGBY -- Thunder Ridge opened conference play Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of Rigby, 5-4, and 3-0.
The theme of the game came to having fast starts. The Titans did it both times as they scored three runs in the top of the first inning, thanks to early errors committed by the Trojans. Then, in the top of the third inning, a wild pitch by the Trojans sent Kaliann Scoresby to score and extend the lead to 4-0.
However, that did not stop the Trojans from scoring as they scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth. In the bottom of the fifth, Trojan’s outfielder Erin Bishop hit a double to score Lilly Fox to tie the game at 4-4 and give the Trojans some momentum.
The Titans had other ideas as Ashlynn Olson hit a double and Carly Jones scored the run to propel the Titans to the win in the opener. Scoresby pitched four innings, allowed three runs and struck out seven batters. Jones pitched the last three innings, gave up one run, and struck out five in a game one victory for the Titans. Emma Cluff pitched a complete game striking out three batters.
In game two, the Titans did not miss a beat as they scored in the top of the third inning thanks to a sacrifice bunt by Lott that allowed Rylin Jackson to score on a Trojan error. The Trojans tried to get opportunities to score with runners in scoring position, but the Titans defense stood its ground to earn the shutout.
“It really helps when you have two great pitchers who do a lot of good things. That was one of the best defensive games I have seen,” Titans head coach Keisha Fisher said.
The Titans opened the game up in the top of the sixth as they scored two runs to seal the game. Jones pitched a complete game for the Titans giving up no runs and striking out nine. Alix Bishop struck out five batters.
“Thunder is a good team, give them credit. We knew it was going to come down to who can put the ball in play and minimize the errors and bottom-line we just made the errors on the field,” Trojans head coach Jon Reid said.
The Titans (11-1, 2-0) will travel to Madison for a doubleheader on Friday, while the Trojans (10-3, 0-2) travel to Highland for another doubleheader on Friday.
