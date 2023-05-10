TERRETON - Standing in the circle with bases loaded and no outs can make a pitcher feel uncomfortable. However, the West Jefferson Panthers and their ace Jordyn Torgerson, it was all about one pitch at a time.

Torgerson got out of trouble and set the tone from the beginning as the Panthers defeated the North Fremont Huskies 13-1 Wednesday to claim their sixth straight district title. After getting out of the bases loaded trouble, the Panther bats woke up scoring five runs in the first two innings.


