TERRETON - Standing in the circle with bases loaded and no outs can make a pitcher feel uncomfortable. However, the West Jefferson Panthers and their ace Jordyn Torgerson, it was all about one pitch at a time.
Torgerson got out of trouble and set the tone from the beginning as the Panthers defeated the North Fremont Huskies 13-1 Wednesday to claim their sixth straight district title. After getting out of the bases loaded trouble, the Panther bats woke up scoring five runs in the first two innings.
The top of the third inning became the opener as Carmindy Johnson hit a double to score two runs to extend the lead to seven. Torgerson hit a three-run home run to give the Panthers a nine-run lead.
In the bottom of fifth inning, Torgerson connected on another three-run home run to seal the victory and the title as the game ended by mercy rule.
“Jordyn has had enough experience she knows that it is one pitch at a time,” Panthers head coach Raquel Torgerson said.
“I just say take it one pitch at a time,” Torgerson said. “Just forget about mistakes and let the game play.”
Emrie Lenz drove in the only run of the game for the Huskies. For North Fremont, making it to the district championship game is an accomplishment and they know that there is work ahead.
“Our girls try their hardest and I know that on Saturday, they’re going to come in eager and hungry to get to state and they are going to give it their all,” Huskies’ head coach Ericka Robertson said.
While the Panthers (17-6) will wait for their opponent for state next Friday, the Huskies will be in the state play-in game on Saturday at Blackfoot at 1 p.m.
North Fremont (16-9) defeated Firth 10-5 earlier in the day to advance to the championship game. Grace Heiner, Harlie Goedhart and Josie Richardson each knocked in two runs for the Huskies and Alyssa Hill had two doubles.
