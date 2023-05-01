SHELLEY - As the softball regular season winds down, teams are looking to better position themselves before the district tournament begins. That was the case Monday for both the West Jefferson Panthers and the North Fremont Huskies. The Panthers came out victorious winning 10-6 and will be the top seed in the district tournament.
After the Panthers scored the first run of the game, the Huskies got an RBI double from Emrie Lenz to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning. The Huskies got a two-out RBI double from Allie Marsden that scored two runners to take a 3-1 lead.
That was the only time the Huskies led in the game as the Panthers scored six runs in the top of the second, which started with a Huskies error. Cheznee Smith hit a ground ball that led to another error which Carly Feisthamel scored to re-take the 4-3 lead and lead 8-3 heading to the bottom of the second.
“Once they get to settle and hit the ball, they were able to put people away,” Panthers head coach Raquel Torgerson said.
Later, Lenz connected on a solo home run to cut the lead to five runs after the Panthers scored a run in the third. Marsen got another RBI after connecting on a base hit single to score another run and cutting the lead to four runs. However, that did not seem to faze the Panthers.
Zaylee Neville connected on a double that scored Abby Wilcox to bring the lead back to five runs. The Huskies later scored on a Rylee Mecham RBI double that scored Josie Richardson from first base. After that, the Panthers defense sealed the game after giving up a Huskies lead-off single in the bottom of the seventh.
Jordyn Torgerson pitched a complete game, striking out seven batters. The Huskies used two pitchers with Peyton Lenz pitching for four innings of relief and striking out four batters.
“Our defense did a great job backing Jordyn in the circle, they kept the ball under control,” Torgerson said.
“Once Peyton came in and changed the speed and made a big difference, they (Alyssa Hill and Payton Lenz) work well together,” North Fremont coach Ericka Robertson said.
