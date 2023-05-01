SHELLEY - As the softball regular season winds down, teams are looking to better position themselves before the district tournament begins. That was the case Monday for both the West Jefferson Panthers and the North Fremont Huskies. The Panthers came out victorious winning 10-6 and will be the top seed in the district tournament.

After the Panthers scored the first run of the game, the Huskies got an RBI double from Emrie Lenz to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning. The Huskies got a two-out RBI double from Allie Marsden that scored two runners to take a 3-1 lead.


