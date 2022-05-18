West Jefferson’s 2021 state softball tournament run ended with a 13-3 loss to Malad in the 2A championship game. As West Jefferson prepares for the state softball tournament that starts Friday, the Panthers have that game on their minds.
“Unfinished business, that’s how we like to refer to it,” West Jefferson head coach Raquel Torgerson said. "But, it will be a good state tournament. There are teams that are definitely worthy to be there. It’s anyone’s game.”
The Panthers enter the state tournament as the No. 2 seed with a 17-3 record. Malad enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed with a 21-1 record unblemished by a 2A loss.
Malad is the only 2A team to beat West Jefferson in either of the last two seasons. The Panthers lost their two battles with the Dragons this season 5-2 and 4-1.
Both contests happened over a month ago when West Jefferson was still integrating four new starters into its defense.
“Errors lost us the game and we didn’t hit real well against them,” Torgerson said of the second game. “We want to see them again.”
Torgerson’s daughter, Jordyn, has been one of the top pitchers in the area over the past two seasons. She has a record of 12-2 this season with a 1.45 ERA and 119 to 17 strikeout to walk ratio.
“Jordyn’s got great control,” Raquel Torgerson said. “She can spot the ball. She’s been trying to develop some other pitches. But, she has a really good drop ball. And we’re trying to refine some of the other ones. Her rise and her change. I’m not a big coach that says, ‘she (needs to throw) seven pitches, this and that;’ that’s not my style of coaching that way. She tries to use strategy to set up her batters.”
In last year’s state tournament, the all-area pitcher wore down as she pitched all of the Panthers’ games including the three extra games they played as they worked their way through the loser’s bracket and back to the championship game.
“Jordyn had to pitch all six games because I didn’t have any other pitchers,” Raquel Torgerson said. “We didn’t have any depth in our pitching last year.”
This season, West Jefferson has added two solid freshmen pitchers to the rotation: Cheznee Smith and Carmindy Johnson.
“One’s got a little more speed and one’s got a little more control,” Raquel Torgerson said. “They’re kind of a good shake up there. But they both have good control. We’re not going to walk batters. They may have a hitting thing, but our pitching staff isn’t going to walk them.”
West Jefferson also has strong batters with eight hitters with a .300-plus batting average. Torgerson said her team will need to “bring those same sticks to the state tournament,” regardless of pitching performance.
“When your pitcher’s doing a job but you can’t control (the game) because the other team’s just hitting the ball so well, it’s very discouraging (for) your pitcher,” Raquel Torgerson said. “As a coach, you try to make changes and they’re still hitting the ball. … My team’s been (hitting) that way. If we continue that way—there’s not too many games (we’re) going to lose. You don’t have to hit the ball over the fence, you just have to be strategic to make your base runners hit the bases and score.”
In the Panthers’ games against Malad, Torgerson recorded nine strikeouts, but the West Jefferson offense only scored a total of three runs.
“If we keep batting like we’ve been batting — our sticks are strong — we can (win the championship),” Raquel Torgerson said. “Jordyn’s a great pitcher but this game’s a batting game. It’s not a controlled pitching game. Jordyn’s the girl to get us there in the circle, but we have to hit the ball. And just like the times we played Malad, we didn’t hit well and Jordyn had fabulous games. I think she had six to 10 strikeouts. You can’t ask for more, but if you don’t hit the ball you’ll never win any games.”
The Panthers begin their tournament title chase Friday at 11 a.m. against the No. 7 seeded Nampa Christian. To finish their unfinished business, West Jefferson will need to win at least three games in two days.
“It would be great (to win it all),” Raquel Torgerson said. “These girls have been playing together since they were about ten. There’s about six or seven of that have. It would be awesome. We’d love to bring home the title. That’s our objective.”