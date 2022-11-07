It was another record-setting day in the pool for Skyline senior Gavin Dustin, who added three more state titles to his collection Saturday at the state swimming championships, including a record 1:44.63 in the 200 freestyle.
Skyline also won its first boys state team title with 189 points, outdistancing runner-up Bishop Kelly by 39 points.
Dustin won the 500 free and along with Samuel Peterson, Elias Couch, Caleb Daniel, won the 400 freestyle relay.
Other 4A medal winners included Emma Verhofstad of Bonneville and Katelyn Traynor of Idaho Falls, who were fifth and sixth in the 200 IM. Traynor was also fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Idaho Falls’ Lauren Grimes was sixth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 100 back.
Skyline’s Taylor Johnson was fifth in the 100 free.
The Skyline girls 200 free relay team of Johnson, Abigail Couch, Ariana Burgan and Jaelyn Gates placed sixth. Burgan was also sixth in the 100 breaststroke.
Gates, Laura Johnson, Burgan and Taylor Johnson were fourth in the 400 free relay.
On the boys side, Ethan Grimes of Idaho Falls took first in the 100 butterfly and was second in the 100 backstroke.
The Tigers’ 200 freestyle team of Grimes, Kotter Lybbert, Eli Thompson and Jackson Balsmeier finished third in the 200 medley relay, just ahead of Skyline (Caleb Daniel, Jonah Burns, Dustin, Jordan Taufer).
Skyline’s Elias Couch placed fourth in the 200 free and teammate Caleb Daniel was third in the 200 IM, followed by Samuel Peterson and Idaho Falls’ Kotter Lybbert. Couch was also fifth in the 500 free and Daniel was third in the 100 backstroke.
In the 50 free, Idaho Falls’ Balsmeier placed fifth, and was also third in the 500 free.
Bonneville’s Brendan Bateman was fifth in the 100 butterfly while Skyline’s Samuel Peterson was third in the 100 free.
Idaho Falls (Thomas Smith, Grimes, Lybbert, Balsmeier) was third in the 200 free relay and Skyline (Peterson, Taufer, Burns, Couch) was fifth.
Burns of Skyline was third in the 100 breaststroke and I.F.’s Lybbert was fifth.
In 5A, Thunder Ridge had two swimmers on top of the podium as Harlie Taylor won the 200 free and Holton Bundy won the 100 breaststroke title. Taylor was also second in the 500 free and Bundy was second in the 200 IM.
Ainsley Hunter of Rigby was fourth in the 100 butterfly and the Thunder Ridge boys team of Connor Phippen, Bundy, Tek Jones, Gary Southwick, placed fifth in the 200 free relay.
Southwick of Thunder Ridge also finished third in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free.
The Madison team earned five medals, with the boys scoring 71 points to finish eighth and the girls scoring 16 points and earning Academic State Champion.
The Bobcat boys, who scored just 16 points last season, were led by Brock Johnson, who placed fourth in the 100 freestyle in 49.57 and fifth in the 200 free in 1:50.92.
Emily Meyer clocked 2:27.02 to finish sixth in the 200 IM.
Madison also medaled in two relay races. The boys 400 freestyle relay team of Tanner Poulsen, Taylor Poulsen, Jace Anderson, Johnson finished fourth in 3:32.54, and the boys 200 medley relay team of Tanner Poulsen, Johnson, Taylor Poulsen, Anderson, placed sixth in 1:51.11.
