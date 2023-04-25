featured HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING: Skyline’s Burgan signs with Southern Virginia University ALAN PINA apina@postregister.com Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Skyline swimmer Ariana Burgan signs hers letter of intent to Southern Virginia University with her parents watching. By ALAN PINA apina@postregister.com Skyline Ariana Burgan signing letter of intent to Southern Virginia University with coaches next to her. By ALAN PINA apina@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Continuing to swim for the love of the sport is what led Skyline’s Ariana Burgan to sign with Southern Virginia University on Tuesday afternoon.With friends, family, teammates, and coaches in attendance, the support that Burgan received proved the hard work sh did as a swimmer paid off.“I feel really happy and it was good seeing everyone and I love them all so much, just happy they were here,” Burgan said.Burgan also had offers from Utah Tech and the University of Idaho. However, Burgan felt the fit to attend and swim at SVU felt right for the Grizzlies’ swimmer.“I just really liked the people there, it reminded me a lot of home and at the same time as not being at home,” Burgan said.At districts, Burgan placed first in the 200 Medley relay and first in the 200 free relay.In the state meet, Burgan led the Grizzlies to a fourth place finish in the 400 yard freestyle relay with the time of 4:05.56, along finishing sixth in the 200 free relay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Counseling center founder arrested, reportedly admits to sexual abuse of disabled women Jenkins, Jordan Paige Anne's 'Idol' run ends short of the finals A Caring Executive Officer: John Radford takes the reigns of the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership Vallow's sister tells court she was lied to about J.J. and Tylee Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
