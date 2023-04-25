Continuing to swim for the love of the sport is what led Skyline’s Ariana Burgan to sign with Southern Virginia University on Tuesday afternoon.

With friends, family, teammates, and coaches in attendance, the support that Burgan received proved the hard work sh did as a swimmer paid off.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.