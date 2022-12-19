It was another record-breaking season for Skyline’s Gavin Dustin and Thunder Ridge’s Harlie Taylor.
The senior swimmers are the Post Register All-Area boys and girls swimmers of the year for the second straight season after earning state titles and racking up numerous school and state records.
Did we mention records?
Taylor, who won the 200 free state title and finished second in the 500 free, completed a clean sweep of the Thunder Ridge record book, finishing atop the school list in every girls individual event.
Her state title was the first for a Thunder Ridge girl. Taylor’s 1:58.14 in the 200 free was a personal best, as was her 5:25.63 in the 500 free.
“Going to state I was super nervous,” said Taylor, noting she didn’t feel she was hitting her times like she wanted by the end of the season.
But she was able to add the state champ medal to her collection after tying for fifth place in the 200 freestyle last year.
Dustin, who hasn’t lost an individual race since sophomore season, set the state 200 free record for the fourth straight year with a time of 1:44.63. He also won the 500 free for the second straight season.
But this year’s state meet had different feel.
“It’s senior year I so I couldn’t save anything,” he said.
While the individual accolades are nice, Dustin said he was more proud of the team’s accomplishments. The Grizzlies won their first state team title and even collected a 400 free relay championship, the first relay state title in Dustin’s career.
“Winning state as a team was phenomenal,” he said.
Dustin plans to continue swimming at a service academy while Taylor said she working to get her times down and would like to go to college close to home.
