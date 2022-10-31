The field is set as area swimmers head to the state championship meet Friday and Saturday at the Boise City Aquatics Center.
Skyline swept the boys and girls 4A District 6 swim titles, with the boys outdistancing runner-up Bonneville 188-108 and the girls holding off Idaho Falls 165-135.
In the 5A meet, Madison’s boys won the district title and had several athletes qualify for state.
The Bobcats’ Brock Johnson set a new district record of 1:52.92 in the 200 free and added a 100 free record of 49.30. His 200 free time is third in the state and he’s second in the 200 free based on seeded times.
Madison’s Emily Meyer clocked 1:05.67 in the 100 backstroke to set a district record.
Thunder Ridge’s Harlie Taylor has the top-seeded mark in the 200 free and is second in the 500 free.
The Titans’ Holton Bundy is out for another state medal with the top times in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Gary Southwick of Thunder Ridge has the top spot in the 50 free and is is third in the 100 free.
In 4A, Skyline’s Dustin Gavin looks for another state gold, entering with the top times in the 200 and 500 free.
Teammate Elias Couch has the fourth-best time in the 200 and 500 free and Caleb Daniel is third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Skyline’s Samuel Peterson is third in the 100 free.
Bonneville’s Emma Verhofstad is third in the 200 IM.
Idaho Falls’ Ethan Grimes is third in the 100 fly and second in the 100 back. Tiger teammate Jackson Balsmeier is third in the 500 free.
