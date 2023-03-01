Harlie Taylor signing

Harlie Taylor signs her letter of intent with her parents and coaches on Wednesday.

 By ALAN PINA apina@postregister.com

Opportunities to sign at a college as a student-athlete can come down to familiarity along with receiving advice of those closest who have gone through the process. That was the case Wednesday as Thunder Ridge’s Harlie Taylor will continue her education and swimming career at Western Colorado University after signing her letter of intent.

Taylor won the 200 free state title and finished second in the 500 free this past season and has been Post Register All-Area girls swimmer of the year the past two seasons. She said her decision to attend Western Colorado came easy for the Titan swimmer.


