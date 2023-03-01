Opportunities to sign at a college as a student-athlete can come down to familiarity along with receiving advice of those closest who have gone through the process. That was the case Wednesday as Thunder Ridge’s Harlie Taylor will continue her education and swimming career at Western Colorado University after signing her letter of intent.
Taylor won the 200 free state title and finished second in the 500 free this past season and has been Post Register All-Area girls swimmer of the year the past two seasons. She said her decision to attend Western Colorado came easy for the Titan swimmer.
“I have a friend who goes to Colorado, and she was like come check out my school,” Taylor said. “I went out and the coach, she was super great, and they were very good to show me around the school."
While for some the dream of competing in college can be for years, Taylor said it was her senior year that she saw the goal to swim at the next level.
“At state this last year I had the opportunity to get both first and second in both my events. After that, I was like I want to keep doing this and pursue this to the next level, along with keeping doing this in my life,” Taylor said.
Taylor has not decided on a major but wants to pursue a career in the medical field.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.