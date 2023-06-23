sargent and warner TR tennis

Cooper Sargent and Caleb Warner, Thunder Ridge

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

When Caleb Warner decided to join the Thunder Ridge tennis team he didn’t really know what to expect.

The freshman played singles early in the season, but was eventually moved to doubles and matched up with senior Cooper Sargent.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.