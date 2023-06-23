When Caleb Warner decided to join the Thunder Ridge tennis team he didn’t really know what to expect.
The freshman played singles early in the season, but was eventually moved to doubles and matched up with senior Cooper Sargent.
“I played him in singles before and he beat me so I knew he was pretty darn good,” Sargent said. “I was excited for him to transfer over to doubles.”
The duo quickly gelled on the court with the freshman adapting quickly and the senior showing his experience.
A big win over a solid Madison team gave the team a boost into the postseason. Sargent had played in the state tournament the previous two seasons, but the results were not kind.
“I got spanked both years,” he said. “It wasn’t anything impressive.”
That changed this season.
After a loss to Timberline in the second round of the 5A state tournament, Sargent and Warner worked their way back through the consolation bracket only to face Timberline’s Austin Avery and Cooper Simon again.
“We got destroyed the first time,” Warner said, noting things didn’t look good when they dropped the first set of the consolation final 6-1.
“Walking in we knew it would be a hard match,” Sargent said. “We thought ‘Let’s try to win a couple of games so it’s not so embarrassing’ and then we slowly started turning things around and had a good comeback.”
Indeed.
Sargent and Warner won the next two sets 6-4 and 10-6 to win the 5A third-place trophy.
“There really can’t be a better way to end it,” Sargent said of collecting his first state trophy. “It’s almost a dream come true. It was picture perfect.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.