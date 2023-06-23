featured HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS ALL-AREA HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: All-Area Girls Player of the Year is Berklee Olsen, Hillcrest ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Berklee Olsen, Hillcrest By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Tori Thomason, Heber Webb, Skyline Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After celebrating 4A state doubles titles the past two seasons, Hillcrest’s Berklee Olsen had a different experience as a senior.This past season Olsen jumped into the world of singles competition.“It’s a different mindset, a different game for sure,” said Olsen, the Post Register’s All-Area Girls Tennis Player of the Year for a third straight season.The first two awards came with a partner. The third not only came with a different mindset, but a whole new challenge as Olsen suffered a knee injury in the summer while training for singles.She eventually returned and began to feel comfortable playing singles while making the run to a district title and the state tournament.“It’s mentally harder just because you don’t have somebody to bounce off,” Olsen said of the transition to singles. “If you’re playing bad it’s just you out there.”Olsen advanced to the state championship match for the first time as a singles player and finished runner-up.Her final high school match was also Olsen’s last competitive match. She had considered playing in college, but eventually decided it was time to go in a different direction.“I’m just going to play around for fun,” said Olsen, who plans to study business at the University of Utah.“It will be a little weird not always having tennis matches in the back of my mind,” she said. “It will definitely be an adjustment, but I think I’m ready to be done with competitive tennis.”She said she will still play tournaments with friends and will play in a league during the summer. She also enjoys playing pickle ball.Any second thoughts about giving up competitive tennis?“It’s not heartbreaking at all,” she said of the decision. “Everything’s worked out. I’m excited to go to school.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Opinion: Take time to enjoy Idaho's state parks this summer Inmate killed in prison assault was from Idaho Falls 'You don't get a second chance': Fentanyl epidemic surges throughout Idaho Burnside, Loyd Funland at the Zoo preparing for its grand reopening Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
