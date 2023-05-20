featured HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Hillcrest's Olsen places second in 4A singles POST REGISTER May 20, 2023 May 20, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hillcrest's Berklee Olsen Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save State tennis championship results.Hillcrest's Berklee Olsen earned another state trophy, finishing second in the 4A singles tournament to help lead the Knights to a second-place team finish.Idaho Falls' Katie Woodhouse and Brenna Woodhouse placed third in 4A girls doubles with a straight-set win in the consolation final.In 4A mixed doubles, Skyline's Tori Thomason and Heber Webb placed third, downing Hillcrest duo Dresden Reilly and Levi Ross.In 5A boys doubles, Thunder Ridge's Cooper Sargent and Caleb Warner finished third with a wild final match that finished 1-6, 6-4, 10-6.Will Moss of Ririe placed third in 3A singles and the Sugar-Salem mixed doubles team of Whitney Blaser and Koy Sanderson were fourth in 3A. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
