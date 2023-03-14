Matt Thomas Nike Indoor

Blackfoot’s Matt Thomas runs in the 1-mile championship at Nike Indoor Nationals on Sunday.

 Courtesy photo

Blackfoot senior Matt Thomas attained some noteworthy ‘firsts’ over the weekend: competing at The Armory and visiting New York City.

Thomas competed at Nike Indoor Nationals, placing fourth in the boys championship 2-mile in 9:07.70 and eighth in the boys championship one-mile in 4:14.86, both personal best indoor times for him in those events.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.