ATHLETES TO WATCH
Boys
Matt Thomas, Blackfoot sr.: The 2022 4A boys individual cross country state champion and defending 4A 1,600 and 3,200 state champion placed second in the 1,600 finals at Simplot Games and competed in the boys 2-mile and 1-mile championships at Nike Indoor Nationals in New York earlier this month.
Corbin Johnston, North Fremont soph.: Johnston is coming off a cross country season where he won eight of the 10 5ks he competed in, including winning the 2A boys individual state title. He placed third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 at last year's 2A state meet.
Porter Holt, Sugar-Salem sr.: An athlete Diggers head coach Brett Hill described as someone who could compete in any running event, Holt is the defending 3A boys 800 state champion and contributed 31 points to Sugar-Salem's team state title last year.
Tui Edwin, Skyline sr.: The defending 4A shot put state champion, Edwin placed third at Simplot Games in February and won all but one meet in the event last year, finishing with a personal best mark of 57-3. He also attained a personal best 136-8.5 in discus.
Jase Poston, Rigby sr.: Poston cleared 15 feet to tie for fourth place in boys pole vault at Simplot Games in February at Holt Arena and cleared 15 feet to place third at last year's 5A state meet.
Girls
Nelah Roberts, Skyline jr.: Idaho's all-classification state meet record holder in the 3,200 and the only eastern Idaho girl on record to own both a sub-5-minute 1,600 time and sub-10:45 minute 3,200, Roberts is seeking her third consecutive 4A individual state titles in those events this year.
Claire Petersen, Skyline sr.: A Utah State signee, Skyline's record holder in the 100 (11.95), a two-time defending 4A state champion in the 300 hurdles and the open 100, Petersen is after more records in her final high school season.
Abby Hancock, Rigby sr.: One of four District 6 girls on record to break 25 seconds for the 200 and owner of District 6's all-time best girls long jump mark (18-4.5), Hancock won three golds and contributed 36 points to the Trojans' third place trophy at last year's 5A state meet.
Abbie Scott, Rigby jr.: Owner of District 6's all-time best girls pole vault mark (11-10.5) and a defending bronze state medalist in the event, Scott is also a sprinter and relay runner who could be adding new events to her repertoire this spring.
Brinnlee Wilde, Idaho Falls sr.: The defending 5A state 100 hurdles champion is also an accomplished high jumper and triple jumper, earning three medals and scoring 18 points for the Tigers at last year's state meet.
TEAMS TO WATCH
Sugar-Salem boys: The defending 3A state champions return numerous point scorers from last season, and with Gatlin Bair's transfer from Kimberly to Burley, the entire dynamic of the 3A state meet will change.
Rigby girls: The Trojans placed third last season for the first track state trophy at the 5A level, and most of the athletes to score points for Rigby were underclassmen.
Rigby boys: The Trojans have unfinished business this spring upon missing a trophy last year by four points as late season injuries sidelined a core group of would-be point scorers for the state meet.
Skyline girls: Claire Petersen, Nelah Roberts, Amy Baczuk, Alliya Parke, and Daisha Wagner are among the returning state qualifying athletes for the defendng 4A District 6 champion and 4A state runner-up Grizzlies.
CIRCLE THESE DATES
DirectCom Invitational, April 21 in Pocatello: As of March 10, 35 teams are registered for this meet at Idaho State's Davis Field, including defending 2A boys and girls state champion Melba, defending 1A boys state champion Grace, defending 1A girls champion Raft River and defending 3A boys state champion Sugar-Salem.
Tiger-Grizz Invitational, April 28-29 in Idaho Falls: The annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational returns to a newly constructed track at Ravsten Stadium. As of March 11, 45 teams are registered.
Idaho state championships, May 19-20 in the Treasure Valley: The 3A/2A/1A takes place at Middleton High while the 5A/4A state meet takes place at Mountain View High in Meridian this year.
