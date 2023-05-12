On the final day of the 5A District 5-6 and 4A District 6 track championships Friday at Ravsten Stadium, Rigby's Abby Hancock and Skyline's Claire Petersen did what no Idaho girl had ever done before.

Hancock ran 11.86 to claim her third consecutive 100 meters 5A District 5-6 title and in the very next race, Petersen ran 11.83 to three-peat in the 4A District 6 100 finals a day after running 11.92 in prelims. While those times were wind-aided, they are the fastest on record for Idaho in the girls 100. Prior to Friday, no Idaho girl had ever broken 11.9.


