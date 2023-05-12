On the final day of the 5A District 5-6 and 4A District 6 track championships Friday at Ravsten Stadium, Rigby's Abby Hancock and Skyline's Claire Petersen did what no Idaho girl had ever done before.
Hancock ran 11.86 to claim her third consecutive 100 meters 5A District 5-6 title and in the very next race, Petersen ran 11.83 to three-peat in the 4A District 6 100 finals a day after running 11.92 in prelims. While those times were wind-aided, they are the fastest on record for Idaho in the girls 100. Prior to Friday, no Idaho girl had ever broken 11.9.
Petersen covered her mouth upon being informed of this news, while Hancock gasped.
"I'm amazed," said Petersen, who is two-time defending 4A state champion in the open 100 and the 300 hurdles. "I shocked myself today. It's so cool that I was able to do that and to be able to do that with Abby. I love that girl so much."
"She's so sweet," Hancock said of Petersen. "It is so amazing. To beat the 12 second barrier at districts is so, so amazing."
Their coaches shared their amazement spoke highly of the people they are as well as athletes. Petersen, a Utah State signee, and Hancock, a Weber State signee and defending 5A state champion in the 100, 200 and long jump, are good friends and ran the 4x200 together at Simplot Games in February with Eastern Idaho Track Club.
"It's been fun to see them compete, grow and mature into amazing, talented women," said Skyline head coach Chase Meyer. "I'm excited to see what they do next week and the next four years."
"Wow," said Rigby head coach James Parrish. "I think the world of those girls. I'm sure they'll see one another in college and stay in touch with social media."
Petersen also three-peated in the 100 hurdles in a No. 2 all-time District 6 best time and Skyline school record of 14.21, the 300 hurdles in 44.68 and as part of the 4x100 in 50.8 with Brooklyn Mayes, Caliyah Wagner and Taleea Orchard for the Grizzlies, who won their fifth consecutive 4A District 6 girls team title with a score of 183.
Meyer said the streak has maintained due to girls bringing newcomers into the program.
"A lot of them have positive experiences and they get new kids to come out (for the team)," he said. "The last couple years, we've had a lot of soccer girls come out."
Hancock three-peated in the 200 in a personal best and all-time District 6 best 24.64, repeated as long jump champion (18-0.5) and was part of Rigby's winning 4x100 in 49.57 with Lyndsay Woelfel, Olivia Howard and Abbie Scott for the Trojans, who took second to Highland in the girls team race, 93-85.
Idaho Falls made its own history Friday, claiming its first boys track district title since 2013 (5A), 135-122 over defending champion Skyline in a team title race that came down to the final events.
"I'm so proud of all of them," Idaho Falls head coach Kelcee Christensen said. "They left it all on the track today and gave it all they had. They've worked really hard all season and they wanted it."
The Rigby boys repeated as 5A District 5-6 champions in dominating fashion, 125.83-58.33 over Highland.
"It's pretty exciting," said Rigby junior Eli Taylor, who won the 300 hurdles in 39.00, was part of the winning 4x100 with Samuel Galino Salinas, Jase Poston and Cody Cordingley in 43.59, anchored the winning 4x200 of Salinas, Poston and Keanan Humphreys in 1:30.92 and placed second in 110 hurdles in 14.68. "Our coaches are great. I wasn't sure if we were gonna be as good as last year with all the seniors we graduated. This season, we had a lot of potential."
Rigby senior Jacob Womack repeated as shot put champion with 51-3.5 and claimed discus with 156-0 to sweep 5A District 5-6 boys throws.
Rigby throwers claimed the entire 5A district boys discus podium, and Womack said he had to give second place finisher, his teammate Sam Webster, credit.
"He PRed two weeks ago with 167," Womack said. "It's a big accomplishment to see where we are now compared to where we started."
Defending 4A state boys shot put champion Tui Edwin of Skyline repeated as 4A District 6 champion in boys shot put (53-1.5) and claimed second in discus (132-6.5).
The senior was one of several throwers who battled through fouls and scratches in Friday's shot put finals.
"That's probably the most important aspect is trying to stay mentally there," Edwin said. "The worst that can happen is you don't throw as far as you want. We're out here to have fun."
The 4A girls and boys distance event champions remained the same as last year. Bonneville junior Kennedy Kunz won a third consecutive 4A girls 800 title in 2:22.47, Skyline junior Nelah Roberts three-peated in the 4A girls 3,200 in 11:25.59 and repeated as 4A girls 1,600 champion in 5:16.19 and Blackfoot senior Matt Thomas repeated as 4A boys 800 (1:58.39), 1,600 (4:21.74) and 3,200 (9:43.42) champion.
Roberts moved from fourth to first in the bell lap to win the 1,600.
"I stayed with (teammate) Marina (Renna)," said Roberts, two-time defending 4A state 1,600 and 3,200 champion. "In the last 300, I thought, 'Kennedy's slowing down. I think I'll try to go get her.'"
Defending 4A state 1,600 and 3,200 champion, Thomas said he suffered a stress reaction and strained Achilles following Nike Indoor Nationals in March and has only been running for three weeks.
"You can't take anything for granted," Thomas said. "Injuries can suddenly end your season. I just want to go out there (next week) and just give it my best."
Idaho Falls senior Brinnlee Wilde also returned from injury to claim four 4A District 6 medals: gold in high jump (5-4) and triple jump (34-4.5), bronze in long jump (15-2.75) and silver in 100 hurdles (15.46).
She broke her leg over the winter and missed eight weeks.
"Just the love of the sport," Wilde said of how she stayed motivated while sidelined. "All the girls are so nice. I did a lot of lifting in the offseason and I'm a lot stronger than I was a year ago."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.