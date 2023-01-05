Megan Moore signing

Mackay's Megan Moore signs her letter of intent. 1st row L-R  Carol Mueller, Pat Moore, Megan Moore, April Moore, Riley Moore, 2nd row L-R Mike Mueller, Chris Peterson, Doug Pearson.

 Courtesy photo

Megan Moore, Mackay's multi-sport standout, recently signed a letter of intent to join the track and field team at Idaho State University.

Moore collected two 1A state medals at last year's state track and field championships, winning shot put and placing fifth in discus. She attained a personal best 39-10.5 in shot put and season best 114-2 in discus, sweeping district titles in the events and placing second in both at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational.


