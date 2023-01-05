Megan Moore, Mackay's multi-sport standout, recently signed a letter of intent to join the track and field team at Idaho State University.
Moore collected two 1A state medals at last year's state track and field championships, winning shot put and placing fifth in discus. She attained a personal best 39-10.5 in shot put and season best 114-2 in discus, sweeping district titles in the events and placing second in both at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational.
She's also been an All-Area selection in basketball and volleyball for the Miners.
But Moore said basketball has been her favorite sport and some smaller schools had shown interest.
A visit to a summer throwing camp at ISU changed her mind. Competing at a Division I school sold her on signing with the Bengals.
"I personally think she hasn't even begun to see her full potential in track and field (throwing) and cannot wait to work with her and help her achieve at the highest level," ISU throwing coach Drew Jones, said in a message.
Moore said she realized as a sophomore that she wanted to play in college, she just figured it would playing basketball at a small out-of-state program.
"I realized a more individual sport would probably be better for me and I wanted to go D1 since I was a little girl," Moore said.
Moore noted the support she's received from the Mackay community and said she's excited for the same support from friends and family at ISU.
More said she's undecided on a major and will focus on general studies.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.