Rigby track at Boise Relays

Rigby’s Eli Taylor, Cody Cordingley, Ivy Liston and Brinley Bybee, winners of the Boise Relays coed 4x100 shuttle hurdles relay in 1:07.52, winning by 25 hundredths of a second over Boise.

 Courtesy phtoo

The Rigby High School track team made the four-hour trek to the Treasure Valley over the weekend for the annual Boise Relays and came away with a second place girls finish and third place boys at Boise State’s Dona Larsen Park.

The Trojan girls finished with a team total of 84.33 points while the boys accumulated 59.5 points. Boise claimed the girls title with 138 points while Bishop Kelly won the boys team title with 93 points.


