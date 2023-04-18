The Rigby High School track team made the four-hour trek to the Treasure Valley over the weekend for the annual Boise Relays and came away with a second place girls finish and third place boys at Boise State’s Dona Larsen Park.
The Trojan girls finished with a team total of 84.33 points while the boys accumulated 59.5 points. Boise claimed the girls title with 138 points while Bishop Kelly won the boys team title with 93 points.
Among those points, Rigby won two individual events, two relays and one co-ed event.
“It was exciting to see some different competition,” Rigby coach James Parrish said Tuesday morning by phone. “That’s why we go to these meets. We’re hitting our stride just about right. Especially with the bad weather (to start track season), here we are hitting at our above their (goal) marks. It’s the nature of young kids. They endure and overcome so many things just to be competitive. I just kind of stand back in awe at how they adjust.”
Parrish said there was a bit of humor, too, in the 65 degree weather and 15 mile per hour winds on meet day that were a contrast to eastern Idaho’s strong gusts and 40 degree eastern April weather.
“It was like 15 mile per hour winds and they switched directions on some of the jumps,” Parrish said. “We just laughed at that.”
Abby Hancock won the girls 200 in 26.12, placed second in the 100 in 12.48, contributed to Rigby’s 4x100 win in 50.28 with teammates Lyndsay Woelfel, Olivia Howard and Abbie Scott and surpassed 18 feet for the second time in her career to win long jump with 18-2.5.
Second-place Autumn Shomaker of Boise also surpassed 18 feet with 18-0.25. Hancock owns District 6’s all-time best girls long jump of 18-4.5, her winning mark from last season’s 5A state meet.
Parrish said Hancock and Shomaker know each other and were encouraging throughout the event.
“It’s a friendly rivalry,” Parrish said. “They were both sprinting and jumping and when one would do well, the other would say, ‘Nice jump.’”
Scott, the only District 6 girl on record to clear 12 feet in pole vault, cleared 12 feet for the second time this season to place second to defending 5A state champion Eva Lowder of Centennial (13-0). She first cleared 12 feet in March.
“She had three realy good jumps at 12-6 (on Saturday),” Parrish said. “We’re hoping 13 feet in the next three weeks. We’re proud of how hard she’s working.”
Parrish said her dad, Rigby pole vault coach Jared Scott, opened an indoor jumping facility in an old potato storage warehouse over the winter called Raise the Bar. Athletes from all over eastern Idaho have traveled there to train and the work is paying off.
“Half of our kids that PRed over there (in Boise) train at that facility,” Parrish said, adding that Scott balanced a training schedule there while also playing basketball for Rigby.
Rigby’s Rachel Nelson, Olivia Sullivan, Hannah Clarke and Alexis McGary also won the girls distance medley relay (broken into 1,200-400-800-1,600 meter components) in 13:31.16. Parrish said the Trojans entered the long race thinking they could get third place, but became encouraged upon passing Boise after the third leg.
“They were just ecstatic,” Parrish said. “Coming off the track, you don’t see that many big grins at one time. They’re trying to build a good 4x800.”
Rigby also came from behind to win co-ed 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.52 to Boise’s 1:07.77, giving the athletes a glimpse into an event that is held at the international level. The event consists of two girls legs and two boys legs, with the girls finishing at the boys starting lines and vice versa. It is like relay, but without a baton. As soon as one hurdler finishes, the next leg leaves the starting blocks.
“They loved it,” Parrish said. “After teh third leg, we were almost two hurdles behind. Cody Cordingley made up three hurdles. His hand time was 14.8. He was near perfect over every one of the hurdles. The crowd was awestruck watching him running them down.”
Rigby also got top six individual finishes from Teilana Togiai (second place girls shot 35-8.5, fifth place girls discus 108-10), Tiade Togiai (third place girls shot put 34-1.5), Hannah Tucker (fifth place girls high jump 4-10), Eli Taylor (second place boys 300 hurdles 40.88), Keanan Humphreys (fourth place boys 300 hurdles 41.19), Jacob Womack (fourth place boys shot put 50-9.75, second place boys discus 160-10), Sam Webster (fifth place boys shot put 50-3, fourth place boys discus 159-2), Jase Poston (third place boys pole vault 14-6), Chase Campbell (fourth place boys pole vault 14-0) and Cordingley (fifth place triple jump 42-2). The Trojans placed fifth in the girls 4x200 in 1:49.48 (Scott, Howard, Woelfel, Brinley Bybee), third in the boys 4x100 in 43.52 (Samuel Gamino Salinas, Poston, Taylor, Cordingley) and fifth in the coed 4x400 in 3:53.99.
District 6 also had top-six placers in Hillcrest’s Spencer Gudmondson (first place boys 300 hurdles 40.65), North Fremont’s Corbin Johnston (fifth place boys 1,600 4:24.93, second place boys 3,200 9:43.93), North Fremont’s Zack Johnston (sixth place boys 1,600 4:25.73), Idaho Falls’ Ben Behrmann (fifth place boys 3,200 9:51.31), Bonneville’s Kennedy Kunz (third place girls 800 2:21.60, fourth place girls 1,600 5:11.03), Hillcrest’s Sarah McArthur (fifth place girls 400 1:01.80), Thunder Ridge’s Courtney Earl (fourth place girls 3,200 11:35.03), Hillcrest’s Brooke Cook (fourth place girls 300 hurdles 49.35) and Hillcrest’s Leah Pebley (second place girls high jump 5-2).
