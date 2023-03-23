RIGBY--In one weekend at last year's state track championships, Abby Hancock broke four school records, came two hundredths of a second from breaking an all-classification state meet record and scored 36 points toward Rigby's first 5A state track trophy.
She won the 5A girls 100 title in 12.03 (breaking Keanne Alston's 2015 school record of 12.31), long jump in 18-4.5 (breaking Jordan Cornelison's 2007 school record of 18-2.75 and setting an all-time District 6 best), 200 in 24.85 (breaking Kelsi Hall's school record of 24.98 from 1996) and contributed to a third-place finish in the 4x100 in 49.27 with Abbie Scott, Lyndsay Woelfel, and Rebecca Anderson to break Rigby's school record of 49.63 from 2013.
Now a senior, Hancock said the state meet opened her eyes to what Rigby head track coach James Parrish saw in her last season.
"I just put all my trust in him," Hancock said at a recent indoor practice at Rigby. "Coming out of state last year, I've realized I have the potential Parrish was talking about. Getting the 18, then 12, the breaking 25, it was super cool."
An added layer to the 4x100 record is that her older sister, Jaimee, was a senior on that 2013 relay team.
"She was so excited for me," the younger Hancock said. "She told me it feels like she's running with me."
Parrish said some amusing photos were captured of his reactions while watching Hancock's sprint wins last year, but his joy was genuine. He put her in the same sentence as Elsja Mecham, who won eight total 4A state gold medals for Rigby from 2013 to 2014 and still shares Idaho's all-classification 300 hurdles state meet record of 42.84 with Coeur d'Alene's Morgan Struble. Hancock's .26 second victory margin in the 100 was particularly impressive. In previous seasons, the 5A 100 final came down to a photo finish.
"She was so far out front," Parrish said. "That's when I knew she had that Elsja quality. She knows how to run with power. It's everything to see an athlete reach that next level."
Hancock's medals, along with points from her relay teammates and Addasyn Sylvester, who won the 5A high jump title, helped Rigby claim the 2022 5A girls third place trophy with 66 points.
The trophy was a goal the Trojans worked for since leaving 4A for 5A for the 2016-17 school year. The boys came close to a trophy last season, placing fifth with 58 points despite numerous athletes sitting out with injury and illness.
"It proved to the kids they belong," Parrish said. "They are a legitimate 5A contender. I had 80, 90 kids in our weight room after school this winter just to lift."
Hancock was among that group. She also signed with Weber State in December and competed in two indoor meets at Holt Arena: the Stacy Dragila Open in January (fourth place 60 meters in 8.02, third place 200 in 26.57, first place long jump with 16-4.5) and Simplot Games in February (eighth place long jump with 17-2).
"Physically, I'm feeling a lot stronger than I was this time last year," Hancock said.
Parrish described her winter strength training as 'phenomenal,' adding that she is more confident and embracing leadership roles.
"She put the time in to build the musculature she needs for college," Parrish said. "She's responsible and leads by example about her training. She handles nervousness and attention better than any kid I have."
Hancock said the big goal this season is attaining new personal bests in all her events. She is currently No. 5 all-time on record in Idaho in girls long jump, No. 4 all-time in the 100 and tied for No. 4 all-time in Idaho in the 200. The times Parrish said he has set as goals--11.7 for the 100 and 24.5 for the 200--would be Idaho's fastest all-time on record in those events. He acknowledged there will be tough competition to push her, especially locally with 4A gold medalists and sub-12 second 100 runners Claire Petersen of Skyline and Matejah Mangum of Century.
"She wants to be the overall state record holder in the 100 and 200," Parrish said. "It all comes down to the fire in her belly. We talked about that all winter."
Hancock and Parrish share the big picture goal of building off the third place trophy. Parrish said 32 Rigby athletes competed at state last year, and several point scorers were underclassmen. This May, he said the goals are qualifying 40 athletes and contending for girls and boys trophies.
"Everyone's looking up to the Boise girls and the Rocky (Mountain) boys," Parrish said. We're up for the challenge. We're reloading, we're not rebuilding."
An athlete who credits her older sister for inspiring her to work hard, Hancock expressed disbelief at beginning her final Rigby track season. She said she loves the local track community and being able to relate to athletes who cross the finish line giving it their all just like her.
"I love the track family we have," Hancock said. "I love going to races and you can cheer on other people."
