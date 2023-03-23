RIGBY--In one weekend at last year's state track championships, Abby Hancock broke four school records, came two hundredths of a second from breaking an all-classification state meet record and scored 36 points toward Rigby's first 5A state track trophy.

She won the 5A girls 100 title in 12.03 (breaking Keanne Alston's 2015 school record of 12.31), long jump in 18-4.5 (breaking Jordan Cornelison's 2007 school record of 18-2.75 and setting an all-time District 6 best), 200 in 24.85 (breaking Kelsi Hall's school record of 24.98 from 1996) and contributed to a third-place finish in the 4x100 in 49.27 with Abbie Scott, Lyndsay Woelfel, and Rebecca Anderson to break Rigby's school record of 49.63 from 2013.


