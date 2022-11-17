One of the state’s top track athletes is headed to Utah State.
Skyline’s Claire Petersen made it official Thursday, signing a letter of intent to become an Aggie.
“I just knew this is where I want to go,” Petersen said of her visit to the Utah State campus in late October.
Even with a senior season yet to come, Petersen has emerged as a force in the hurdles and sprints.
As a sophomore, she was named the Post Register All-Area Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year after winning 4A state titles in the 100 (12.13 seconds), the 100-meter hurdles (15.11 seconds), the 300-meter hurdles (44.44 seconds) and with her 4x100 relay team, which registered the fourth-best time in the state at 49.72 seconds.
Last season Petersen won the 300 hurdles and the 100 meters at the state meet. She just missed a repeat three-peat when she clipped a hurdle in the 100 hurdles race and finished fourth. Petersen also ran on the 4x100 team that placed third, helping the Grizzlies win the second-place team trophy.
Petersen said she wasn’t sure how her college future would unfold.
“This time last year I didn’t think I would be here,” she said. “But then I had a really good season last year.”
Petersen said she was a little nervous with all the fanfare at her signing ceremony in the Skyline office conference room, but was happy to finally make the decision official.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.