BOISE — Sugar-Salem head coach Brett Hill has led hundreds of distance runners to state medals yet it was sprinters and throwers that led the way as he surpassed the 50 state title milestone on Saturday.
The Diggers secured the boys track and field 3A state title. Hill now has led the Diggers to 50 state championships if you add his boys and girls cross country and track and field championships at Sugar-Salem and Firth together.
The title is the Diggers’ second in a row and their seventh in the last nine years. They last won in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boyd Sorensen won the shot put and the discus breaking his own school records in each. He threw 163-09 in the discus and 53-03 in the shot put.
“I knew I could do it,” Sorensen said. “I’ve been practicing to get those kinds of marks especially in discus. I had a good week of practice and I would have been disappointed if I didn’t get the marks.”
He also placed third in the long jump and seventh in the high jump.
The Diggers placed three boys in the 100, nabbed a third place in the 200, placed second in the 4x200 and the 4x400 and the medley and won the 4x100.
Porter Holt placed first in the 800 meters with a time of 1:58.34.
“The coaching staff does really well, I listen to them and they show me what to do,” Holt said. “I just listened to them and they told me to kick it right at the end because I have that ability.”
He also placed third in the 400 and anchored Sugar-Salem’s second-place medley and 4x400 team.
Sugar-Salem’s girls team took third losing by one point to second place Kimberly and by five points
Jaresa Jackson placed third in the 3A 3,200, 800 and ran the anchor leg of the third place 4x400 team. She also placed fourth in the 1600.
Holt said winning Hill his 50th championship felt good.
“He’s just a fun coach,” Holt said. “It’s like he’s still in high school. It’s always so fun with him. He just encourages us. There’s a lot of positivity on the team and it’s always fun to win one for coach Hill.”
On one of the Diggers’ district rivals, Teton, Kinley Brown impressed placing fourth in the long jump, third in the triple jump, second in the 100 hurdles and first in the 300 hurdles. During Brown’s winning race, she jumped out to an early lead despite running in lane three. She then held on for a photo finish win.
“I’m a senior and it’s my last race,” Brown said. “I was just thinking, ‘after this it’s over.’ I just wanted to give it everything I had so I wanted to start out super fast and get a good lead. Then I just tried to maintain that at the end and it worked in my favor.”
In 1A, Butte County’s Porter Taylor set PRs in the shot put and discus placing first in both. He threw 51-05.5 in the shot put and 157-01 in the discus. He placed third and fourth in discus and shot put as junior last season.
“The goal was to win both. It’s been proven that anything can happen at state,” Taylor said. “But, I just came in with high hopes of doing my best and no matter the outcome was, I would do my best.”
Salmon sophomore Daniel Simmons won the 2A 3,200 with a time of 9:05.04 and placed second in the 1,600 and third in the 800. He also anchored Salmon’s second place medley team.
“I feel like I gave it my best,” Simmons said, sounding a little disappointed.” It’s a good sophomore state.”
Firth’s Addison Trent placed first in the girls 2A long jump and anchored the state champion 4x400 team beating out Jinettie Garbett’s team (Soda Springs) shortly after Garbett beat her by five tenths of a second in the 200.
“I’d say I did pretty good,” Trent said. “This is the first time I’ve done multiple individual events and I’m really happy that I placed in them. I think I’ve done pretty well overall.”