Before breaking sprint records at Sugar-Salem, Trevon Holman was a distance runner.
He began track in seventh grade, specializing in the 800 and 1,600 meters. Sugar-Salem head track coach Brett Hill saw sprint potential upon Holman's arrival to high school. COVID-19 wiped out Holman's freshman season, but he officially switched to sprints as a sophomore.
"It was not too difficult because right after quarantine is right when I hit puberty and then I hit the weight room and really invested in the weight program at Sugar," Holman said.
The switch paid off impressively.
He contributed 40 points to Sugar-Salem's repeat 3A state team championship in May, his personal bests of 10.66 (100) and 21.59 (200) led District 6 this season and are both No. 2 all-time on record in District 6. Holman leaves Sugar-Salem with school records in the 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x200, four gold medals from his final 3A state track meet and as the Post Register's 2023 All-Area Boys Track Athlete of the Year.
"It's been a pleasure coaching him," Hill said. "He's been an incredible strength to our team. A lot of our relays rallied around him. He's confident every time he steps on the track he's gonna win that race."
Holman and Hill both expressed amazement at his improvements this season. The only athletes to beat him in the 100 or 200 this season were Burley's Gatlin Bair, who went undefeated in both events and ran a U.S. No. 5 100 time of 10.15 and U.S. No. 3 200 time of 20.41, and Marsh Valley's Corbridge Bastian.
"With sprinters, you're usually talking about hundredths of a second," Hill said. "Every time he ran the 200 (this season), he improved by two tenths of a second--22.4 at DirectCom to 22.1 at Tiger-Grizz then 21.8 at BYU and 21.6 at districts and 21.4 at state. It blew my mind."
Holman set goals of becoming state champion, breaking 11 seconds for the 100 and running low 22s in the 200. That kept him motivated in the weight room and indoor speed training during the winter.
"That was amazing," Holman said. "My whole sprint career, I always wanted to get sub-11. In the 200, I wanted to get low 22. When I got sub-22, I was really excited. From there, I just wanted to get PRs."
His anchor legs in the 4x200 and 4x100 relays at the 3A state meet, however, gave him and Hill perhaps the top moment of the season. Marsh Valley entered both relays as favorites, and Holman received the baton 20 meters behind both times. He gave Sugar-Salem two comeback victories, 1:29.95 to Marsh Valley's 1:30.33 in the 4x200 and 43.68 to Marsh Valley's 43.72 in the 4x100.
Holman said he felt mixed emotions before both relays. Those were his final events for Sugar-Salem track, and reality set in before the 4x100.
"That was my last relay and it was with a group of seniors," Holman said. "I really wanted to win my last relay. Going into it, I told the other guys what our mission was, what they had to do in order to win. That's what I was thinking--not to let them down."
Hill, whose high school coaching career in Idaho spans almost 30 years, said the 4x100 was the best relay win he'd ever seen, and he was still in disbelief after watching video of the race. Hill was standing next to a Marsh Valley coach before both relays and there was initial uncertainty about who won the 4x100.
"(The Marsh Valley coach) was like, 'You'll get us in the 4x200, but you won't get us in the 4x100,'" Hill said. "I was on pins and needles. I was straight across the other side directly at the finish line and I thought Marsh Valley got us. Trevon just had a better lean."
Fellow senior and 4x100 first leg runner Tanner Hawkes gave Holman a high five after the race, but he did not begin celebrating until Sugar-Salem was announced the winner after photo finish confirmation.
"Being able to go into that with all my people I've done track with since I was a sophomore and being able to win it with them, that's the best thing," Holman said. "The cherry on top of all my career."
A cornerback for Sugar-Salem's 2022 3A state champion football team, Holman has received interest from the Montana Tech and Pima (Ariz.) Community College track programs. He said the memories he's made, the people he has met and lessons he has learned from track will probably stay with him forever.
"I think really this season, I really understand the value of hard work, putting in all the work into the offseason," Holman said. "Hard work really pays off when it's time to compete. With relays, I've learned the value of teamwork. The importance of it, coming together to accomplish a common goal."
