Tui Edwin, Skyline senior
Edwin's season best mark of 53-1.5 in shot put was No. 3 best in District 6. He won shot put at five meets this season, including claiming his third consecutive 4A District 6 title in shot put, and placed second in the event at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational and 4A state meet. He placed second in discus at districts and had a season best 142-2.
Porter Holt, Sugar-Salem senior
Holt scored 38 points for the 3A state champion Diggers, contributing to the winning medley relay, placing second as part of the 4x400, winning the 400 and repeating as champion in the 800. His personal best of 49.20 in the 400 is No. 4 all-time in District 6, his 800 personal best of 1:54.50 is No. 2 all-time in District 6 and he leaves Sugar-Salem having broken his own school records multiple times this season.
Eli Taylor, Rigby junior
A multi-event specialist for the Trojans, Taylor placed second in the 300 hurdles at the 5A state meet and won Tiger-Grizz and 5A District 5-6 titles in the event, fourth in 110 hurdles at state after taking second at Tiger-Grizz and districts and contributed to sixth-place state finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200 after claiming district titles in both. His 300 hurdles personal best of 38.71 led District 6 this season while his 110 hurdles personal best of 14.68 was No. 3 in the district.
Corbin Johnston, North Fremont sophomore
Johnston contributed 38 points to North Fremont's historic second-place team finish at the 2A state meet, winning the 1,600 and 3,200 state titles, contributing to the winning medley relay and placing second to older brother Zack in the 800. He also won 2A District 6 titles in the 800 and 3,200 and the Tiger-Grizz 1,600 title. His 800 personal best of 1:57.44 was No. 4 in District 6 this season while his 1,600 personal best of 4:22.69 was No. 2 and his 3,200 personal best of 9:29.99 was No. 2.
Zack Johnston, North Fremont senior
The older Johnston brother scored 36 points for 2A state runner-up North Fremont. He won the 2A state 800 title, was part of the state champion medley relay and placed second to younger brother Corbin in the 1,600 and 3,200 state finals. Additionally, he took second to Corbin in the Tiger-Grizz varsity 1,600 finals in a personal best 4:25.25, placed third in the varsity 800 at Tiger-Grizz and was 2A District 6 champion in the 1,600.
Cody Cordingley, Rigby junior
Cordingley won 5A District 5-6, Tiger-Grizz and 5A state titles in 110 hurdles (the state title was with a pulled quad muscle), district titles in long jump and the 100 district and contributed to the 5A District 5-6 champion 4x100. He achieved personal bests of 10.80 in the 100 (No. 6 in Idaho this season, No. 2 in District 6) and 14.36 in the 110 hurdles (No. 3 in Idaho this season, No. 2 in District 6).
Mason Edwards, Hillcrest junior
Edwards placed third at the 4A state meet, won the 4A District 6 title, placed second at Tiger-Grizz in 110 hurdles and fifth at state and second at districts in 300 hurdles and contributed to a third-place state finish and second-place district finish in the 4x400. He won all but two meets in 110 hurdles, and his personal best of 14.21 was No. 2 in Idaho and No. 1 in District 6 this season. His 300 hurdles personal best of 39.66 was No. 4 this season in District 6.
Ryan Bingham, Sugar-Salem junior
Bingham won the 3A state shot put title and placed third in 3A state discus finals. His personal best 54-2 in shot put was No. 8 in Idaho this season and No. 2 in District 6 while his personal best 147-9.25 was No. 3 in District 6. He won discus four times this season, including the the 3A/2A/1A title at the BYU Invitational and the 3A District 6 title, and placed second in shot put at districts.
Jacob Womack, Rigby senior
Womack swept throwing titles at the 5A District 5-6 championships and led dominant podium finishes for Rigby. He placed third in shot put at the 5A state meet and won varsity shot put at Tiger-Grizz. His discus personal best of 162-9 was No. 10 in Idaho this season and No. 2 in District 6 while his shot put personal best of 55-10 was No. 5 in Idaho and No. 1 in District 6.
Samuel Webster, Rigby senior
Webster traded off with teammate Womack frequently this season, placing second to him at the 5A District 5-6 championships. He placed eighth in shot put and fourth in discus at the 5A state meet and was second in discus at Tiger-Grizz. His discus personal best of 167-0 led District 6 this season and was No. 8 in Idaho and he achieved a personal best 50-3 in shot put.
Rebel Beard, Butte County senior
Beard concluded his high school career as a repeat 1A state champion in pole vault. His personal best clearance of 14-6 was tied for No. 6 in Idaho this season and tied for No. 2 in District 6. He competed in seven events by the end of this season, reaching the 1A state meet in three of them. He won 1A District 5-6 titles in pole vault and triple jump and placed fifth at state in discus.
Adam McCoy, Sugar-Salem senior
McCoy won seven meets in pole vault this spring, including the 3A/2A/1A title at the BYU Invitational, the 3A District 6 title and 3A state title. Last season, his PR was 12-7. This season, he cleared 14-0 twice including at state to score 10 points for the repeat state champion Diggers.
Garrett Hunt, Challis junior
Hunt won the 1A state 800 title and placed fourth in the 400 state finals, fourth in the 1,600 state finals and fifth in the high jump state finals. He won all but two meets in the 800 this season, placing second at Tiger-Grizz and winning the 1A District 5-6 title, and won all but two meets in the 1,600, including claiming the district title. His 800 personal best of 1:56.61 was No. 13 in Idaho this season and No. 2 in District 6.
Matt Thomas, Blackfoot senior
A strained Achilles tendon and a stress reaction kept Thomas sidelined until April, but he repeated as 4A District 6 champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, repeated as 4A 1,600 state champion, won the 3,200 at Tiger-Grizz and placed fourth in the 800 at state and third in the 3,200 at state. His 1,600 personal best of 4:14.51 is No. 2 all-time in District 6 behind Jed Barta's 4:12.67 from 1999 and was No. 5 in Idaho and No. 1 in District 6 this season while his season best 3,200 time of 9:20.81 was No. 9 in Idaho and No. 1 in District 6.
Spencer Gudmundson, Hillcrest senior
Gudmundson scored points all over the track for the Knights this spring. He placed fifth in 110 hurdles at the 4A state meet and won 300 hurdles at Boise Relays and the 4A District 6 meet before placing third at state in a personal best 38.84 (No. 6 in Idaho this season, No. 2 in District 6). He also was a member of Hillcrest's state third place 4x400 team.
Jase Poston, Rigby senior
Poston's pole vault personal best 14-9 led District 6 and was No. 5 in Idaho this season. He cleared 14 feet five times this spring. He was also a member of Rigby's Tiger-Grizz champion and 5A District 5-6 champion 4x100 relay team and the 5A District 5-6 champion 4x200 team, both of which placed sixth at the 5A state meet.
Carter Huntsman, Ririe senior
Huntsman went out on top, claiming the 2A boys pole vault state title upon clearing a personal best 14-1. Prior to that, he had cleared 14 feet once before. Two-time 2A District 6 pole vault champion, Huntsman also qualified for state in 300 hurdles and the 200 for the Bulldogs.
Lucas Witte, Hillcrest junior
The 4A state runner-up and repeat 4A District 6 champion in high jump, Witte was one of three District 6 boys (all juniors) to clear 6-4 this season. He won high jump five times this spring and also competed in long jump and triple jump for the Knights, who tied for fourth place at the 4A state meet.
Tyson Brown, Teton junior
Brown's personal best of 22-0.25 in long jump was best in District 6 this spring and No. 13 in Idaho and his high jump personal best of 6-7 led District 6 and was No. 3 in Idaho. The junior won high jump five times this season and placed fourth at the 3A state meet, won the 3A District 6 long jump title and placed second at Tiger-Grizz and won triple jump four times and placed eighth at state.
Noah Tanner, South Fremont junior
Tanner saved his best for last this spring in high jump. After a season of second and third-place finishes in the event, he won the 3A District 6 title and 3A state title in consecutive weeks. His personal best of 6-6 was No. 2 in District 6 this season and was tied for No. 4 in Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.