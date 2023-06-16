Tui Edwin, Skyline senior

Edwin's season best mark of 53-1.5 in shot put was No. 3 best in District 6. He won shot put at five meets this season, including claiming his third consecutive 4A District 6 title in shot put, and placed second in the event at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational and 4A state meet. He placed second in discus at districts and had a season best 142-2.


