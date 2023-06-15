"If your dreams don't scare you, they're not big enough."
Recent Skyline graduate Claire Petersen said this quote is one of many life lessons track has taught her.
She followed in the footsteps of her dad, Blake, and her uncles by choosing hurdles in seventh grade track, but her first practice scared her.
"The hurdle was literally half my height," Petersen said. "I'm not a tall hurdler."
She also was hesitant to run the open 100.
"I almost didn't do the 100 because I didn't think I'd win it," Petersen said.
Five years later, Petersen said she has learned to compose herself.
Along the way, she became one of Idaho's all-time best.
This spring, she went undefeated in 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, won her third consecutive 4A state titles in the 300 hurdles and open 100, scored 30 points toward Skyline's first girls track state championship since 1993, ran an overall state meet record wind legal 12.01 in 100 prelims and ran personal bests of 43.06 in 300 hurdles (No. 3 all-time in Idaho), 14.21 in 100 hurdles (No. 5 all-time in Idaho) and 11.81 in the open 100 (No. 1 all-time in Idaho), She owns three Skyline school records, has made Skyline, eastern Idaho and Idaho history, and she is the Post Register's 2023 All-Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year.
Throughout high school, Petersen followed Skyline hurdles coach Stefanie Reed's advice of writing down goals for each track season. Petersen's senior season goals included running a 14.4 to break Skyline's 100 hurdles record, run an 11.8 to break Skyline's 100 record, break Tiger-Grizz Invitational 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 100 records, break her 4A 100 state meet record, become a three-time 300 hurdles and open 100 state champion and bounce back in 100 hurdles after clipping a hurdle and placing fourth in the 2022 state finals.
Petersen revisited that list after graduation and it stirred up powerful recollections: her mom, Amy, crying when she won the 4A 100 state title, astonishment at winning the Tiger-Grizz 100 hurdles in 14.21 and learning to love 300 hurdles after four years.
"If you would have told me when I was writing this all the things I would accomplish..." Petersen said, pausing. "I surprised myself."
Skyline head track coach Chase Meyer, a former hurdler, is also awestruck.
"It feels special and I don't know if it's fully sank in," Meyer said. "It's hard to wrap your head around...I coached the fastest girl in the state of Idaho."
Giving her best each day and continuing to show up are other lessons Petersen said track taught her while working toward those record times. She started lifting weights in eighth grade, continuing the regimen during summer basketball, Skyline strength and conditioning classes and going to FitRight Athletics in Ammon every day after school her senior year.
"She's a really strong woman," Meyer said. 'It's the result of four years of work."
Petersen said track also reminded her to uplift others and be grateful to those who have helped along the way. Her earliest track memory is watching older sister Cozette at Eagle Rock Middle School, where their dad coached. By sixth grade, Petersen was meeting coaches and running with older athletes.
"As an eighth grader, she came over to (Skyline practices) and worked starts with us," Meyer said. "She wanted to be coached. She's such a down to earth person and so appreciative of her coaches and opponents."
Uplifting others also applies to competitors. When Petersen ran 11.83 and 11.81 to win districts and state, recent Rigby graduate and Weber State signee Abby Hancock ran 11.86 and 11.82 those same days to win the 5A races.
Petersen said she remembers Hancock's kindness when they first met at Rigby's home meet as seventh graders. Five years later, they are the first Idaho girls to ever break 11.9 for the 100 and are good friends.
"When I first heard she ran an 11.8, I had to congratulate her and give her a hug," Petersen said. "I'm just so glad we were able to do that together. She's a great competitor and a great athlete and I think she's an even better person."
Rigby head track coach James Parrish said Hancock and Petersen have left him 'literally in awe.'
"I'm a believer talent doesn't have a school uniform," Parrish said. "I tell those girls all the time, 'You guys are phenomenal and I hope you get everything you want in your careers.' I wish there was a way you could bottle what they have. Athletes have humility. These girls have it in bushels."
Petersen will run for Utah State, where she said she will prioritize personal growth. Like going from middle school track to high school track, she recognizes college track means tougher workouts and better competition.
"I want to focus on the mental side of things and learn how to be happy with my performance," Petersen said. "I'll make goals at the start of the season and just have fun."
She said her dreams off the track include studying communication disorders, potentially pursuing a Master's in speech pathology, making new friends at college, starting a family someday and remaining active.
"I would just love to be able to go to track meets," Petersen said. "I hope my kids want to do it."
Those dreams remind her of a full circle moment her dad shared with her in May. Petersen's entire family attended Skyline. In 1993, her dad was on the bus back to Idaho Falls with the Skyline girls and their state championship trophy.
"I asked him, 'Did you think it would be your daughter 30 years later?' Petersen said. "He said, 'Nope, I did not.'"
