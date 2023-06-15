Chase Meyer, skyline
Buy Now

Chase Meyer, Skyline 

 Courtesy photo

Head coach Chase Meyer concludes every track season by poring through state results, taking note of graduating athletes and returning point scorers. This analysis helps him prepare for the next season, and a glimpse into team trophy contenders.

Thanks to this analysis, Meyer's state meet trophy predictions have been spot on as of late. In 2022, he said to watch out for the Blackfoot boys to challenge Bishop Kelly and to not overlook the Pocatello girls. Blackfoot ended up placing second to the Bishop Kelly boys while Pocatello claimed its first girls track championship since 1996.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.