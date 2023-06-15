Head coach Chase Meyer concludes every track season by poring through state results, taking note of graduating athletes and returning point scorers. This analysis helps him prepare for the next season, and a glimpse into team trophy contenders.
Thanks to this analysis, Meyer's state meet trophy predictions have been spot on as of late. In 2022, he said to watch out for the Blackfoot boys to challenge Bishop Kelly and to not overlook the Pocatello girls. Blackfoot ended up placing second to the Bishop Kelly boys while Pocatello claimed its first girls track championship since 1996.
Meyer's predictions were again on point this spring. He said no one would touch Bishop Kelly on the boys side, and the girls trophies would come down to his Grizz, Twin Falls, Century, Skyview and Pocatello. Bishop Kelly claimed its sixth boys title in eight seasons while Skyline totaled 85 points to win its first girls track title since 1993. True to Meyer's prediction, the remainder of the girls trophies went to Twin Falls, Pocatello and Skyview.
Skyline had been knocking on the door in recent seasons, claiming the girls second-place trophy at the 2019, 2021 and 2022 4A state meets. Claire Petersen (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 100), Amy Baczuk (high jump) and Nelah Roberts (1,600, 3,200) won individual titles for the Grizz, while Roberts added a fourth-place finish in the 800 and Alliya Parke (second place long jump) and Marina Renna (fourth place 3,200, fifth place 1,600) also scored points.
The Grizz made history with the win, and Meyer's guidance lands him the honor of the Post Register's 2023 All-Area Girls Track Coach of the Year.
"Chase is phenomenal," Idaho Falls head coach Kelcee Christensen said. "He's definitely someone I learn from and admire."
