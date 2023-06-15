Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville junior Kunz won three medals at the 4A state meet, placing third in the 800 finals, second in the 1,600 finals and as part of Bonneville’s second-place sprint medley relay team. Her 800 season best time of 2:20.97 led District 6 this spring and she won her third consecutive 4A District 6 title in the event. Her 1,600 season best 5:06.58 was No. 2 in District 6. She also placed second in the varsity 1,600 at Tiger-Grizz and third in the 800 at Boise Relays. Amy Baczuk, Skyline junior Baczuk reached the top after coming up one spot shy of a state medal in two events last season. One of six Idaho girls to clear 5-4 this spring, Baczuk won the 4A state title in the event to lead an eastern Idaho sweep of the podium and contribute 10 points to Skyline’s team state championship. Abby Hancock, Rigby senior
The Weber State signee cemented herself as not only one of the best track athletes in eastern Idaho history, but Idaho history this season. Repeating as 5A state champion in the 100 and 200, Hancock also placed second in long jump and was part of Rigby’s undefeated state champion 4x100 team, which won in a District 6 all-time best 48.26. One of four District 6 girls on record to break 25 for the 200 and one of two Idaho girls to ever break 11.9 for the 100, Hancock ran a personal best and District 6 all-time best 24.64 in the 200 and a personal best and No. 2 all-time Idaho best 11.82 in the 100 this season.
Nelah Roberts, Skyline junior
Roberts won her third consecutive 4A state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 and her fourth place in the state 800 finals gave the eventual state champion Grizz a boost in the team standings. She was No. 2 in District 6 with her season best of 10:55.67 for the 3,200 (No. 6 in Idaho this season) and led the district with her 1,600 season best of 4:58.13 (No.3 in Idaho this season), breaking five minutes twice for the 1,600 and 10:56 twice for the 3,200. She also won her third consecutive Tiger-Grizz 3,200 title and second consecutive Tiger-Grizz varsity 1,600 title.
Abbie Scott, Rigby junior
The only District 6 girls pole vaulter on record to clear 12 feet, Scott claimed the 5A state title in the event and was also repeat Tiger-Grizz and 5A District 5-6 champion. She won pole vault at seven meets and cleared 12 feet five times, including a personal best 12-3 at the DirectCom Invitational. She also competed in the 100, long jump, 4x200 and 4x100 this spring and anchored Rigby to the 5A state title in the 4x100 in a school record and District 6 all-time best 48.26.
Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville junior
Kunz won three medals at the 4A state meet, placing third in the 800 finals, second in the 1,600 finals and as part of Bonneville’s second-place sprint medley relay team. Her 800 season best time of 2:20.97 led District 6 this spring and she won her third consecutive 4A District 6 title in the event. Her 1,600 season best 5:06.58 was No. 2 in District 6. She also placed second in the varsity 1,600 at Tiger-Grizz and third in the 800 at Boise Relays.
Megan Moore, Mackay senior
Moore led District 6 girls throwers this spring with personal bests of 41-0 in shot put (Idaho’s No. 4 best mark this season) and 121-4.5 in discus. She won shot put in seven meets, including repeating as 1A state champion, and discus in six meets, placing fourth at the 1A state meet. She swept 1A District 5-6 throwing titles for the second consecutive year and also competed in the 200, long jump and 4x100 for Mackay this season.
Amy Baczuk, Skyline junior
Baczuk reached the top after coming up one spot shy of a state medal in two events last season. One of six Idaho girls to clear 5-4 this spring, Baczuk won the 4A state title in the event to lead an eastern Idaho sweep of the podium and contribute 10 points to Skyline’s team state championship. She won high jump five times this season, including at Tiger-Grizz, and cleared 5-4 twice. She also qualified for state in discus and triple jump.
Brinnlee Wilde, Idaho Falls senior
A broken leg during the winter sidelined Wilde for eight weeks, but she worked her way back to qualify for her final state meet in 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump. A swollen foot put a damper on her state meet, but Wilde still claimed fifth place medals in high jump finals and triple jump finals. One of six Idaho girls to clear 5-4 this season, Wilde won 4A District 6 titles in triple jump and high jump. Her season best triple jump mark of 35-1.5 led District 6.
Alliya Parke, Skyline senior
Parke bounced back from a rough first day of the 4A state meet to place second in long jump finals with a personal best 17-3.75, her first time ever surpassing 17 feet. Repeat 4A District 6 champion in long jump, she placed second in district triple jump finals. Her triple jump season best of 34-11and her long jump personal best were both No. 2 in District 6 this spring.
Courtney Earl, Thunder Ridge junior
Earl made impressive strides this season, leading District 6 with her personal best 10:55.12 in her third place finish in the 5A state 3,200 finals. She won the 3,200 four times this spring, including repeating as 5A District 5-6 champion, and became the fourth District 6 girl on record to break 11 minutes in the event. She also qualified for the 5A state meet in the 1,600 for the second consecutive year and won two Tiger-Grizz medals: third in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200.
Leah Pebley, Hillcrest sophomore
Pebley won high jump four times and was one of the six Idaho girls to clear 5-4 this season, earning a state medal for the second consecutive year. She placed second in high jump at Boise Relays, the 4A District 6 championships and at the 4A state meet. She also competed in 100 hurdles for the Knights.
Brylee Smith, Madison junior
Smith reached the 5A state meet in high jump for the second consecutive year, repeating as state runner-up. She matched her personal best as one of six Idaho girls to clear 5-4 this spring and won the event at three meets, including the 5A District 5-6 championships where she led a Madison sweep of the podium. She also competed in long jump, triple jump and pole vault this season.
Chelsea Uba, Thunder Ridge junior
A newcomer to the Titans from New York state, Uba concluded her first season in Idaho as 5A state champion in 100 hurdles. She won the event six times, including the 5A District 5-6 championships, and her personal best 14.93 was No. 3 fastest in Idaho and No. 2 fastest in District 6 this spring. She also competed in long jump, the 100, the 200, the 4x100 and 4x200.
Brynlee Mortensen, Madison senior
Mortensen reached the 5A state meet for the second consecutive year in the 100 hurdles and came away with a second place finish in the finals. Her personal best of 15.00 was No. 4 fastest in Idaho this season and No. 3 fastest in District 6. She also competed in long jump, 300 hurdles and the 4x100 for the Bobcats.
Tiffany Tone, Blackfoot senior
Tone swept throwing titles at the 4A District 6 championships to reach the 4A state meet in both events for the second consecutive year. She placed second in discus and seventh in shot put at state, placed second in discus at Tiger-Grizz and won four meets in each throwing event. She attained personal bests of 38-4 in shot put and 118-1 in discus, both of which were No. 2 best in District 6 this season.
Whitney Christiansen, Blackfoot senior
Christiansen won her third consecutive 4A District 6 title in the 400 this season, placing third at the 4A state meet. Her 400 season best of 58.51 led District 6 and she won three meets in the event. She also won the 4A District 6 title in the 200 and placed seventh at state, was a member of Blackfoot’s district champion sprint medley relay team which placed third at state and contributed to Blackfoot’s fifth-place finish in the state 4x400 finals.
Brooke Cook, Hillcrest senior
Cook concluded her Hillcrest track career with her first state track medals, placing fifth in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles finals and contributing to Hillcrest’s fourth-place 4x400 finish. The Knights also won the 4A District 6 title in the 4x400. She ran a personal best 15.48 in 100 hurdles and a personal best 46.94 in 300 hurdles, the latter of which was No. 2 fastest in District this season.
Marina Renna, Skyline junior
Renna reached her first state track meet and collected two medals: fifth place in the 1,600 and fourth place in the 3,200 to contribute nine points to Skyline’s 4A team state championship. She attained personal bests of 5:17.47 in the 1,600 and 11:24.39 in the 3,200, the latter of which was No. 3 fastest in District 6 this season.
Kynzie Nielson, Firth sophomore
Nielson placed third in the 2A state 3,200 finals, repeated as 2A District 6 champion in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and contributed to Firth’s fifth consecutive district title in the 4x400 and second-place 4x400 finish at state. She also placed sixth in the 2A state 800 finals and contributed to Firth’s Tiger-Grizz title in the 4x400 in 4:07.13, the fastest time by a District 6 team this season.
Savannah Ivins, Shelley junior
Area 5A and 4A coaches commended Ivins for her improvements this season that resulted in claiming two 4A state medals. She placed sixth in the 4A state 800 finals and fourth in the 1,600 finals. She ran personal bests of 11:54.67 in the 3,200, 2:22.54 in the 800 and 5:14.40 in the 1,600, and her 1,600 personal best was No. 3 fastest in District 6 this season.
Teilana Togiai, Rigby senior
Togiai placed fourth in shot put at the 5A state meet and placed second in both throwing events at the 5A District 5-6 championships. Additionally, she placed second in shot put at Boise Relays and third in varsity shot put at Tiger-Grizz. Her season best 37-1 in shot put was No. 3 best in District 6 and she attained a personal best 114-11 in discus.
