The opening day of the track and field state championships had some definite deja vu vibes.
There was Skyline's Nelah Roberts running to a third straight 4A title in the 3,200. Mackay's Megan Moore collected her second straight 1A shot put title with a personal-best heave of 41-0.
In 2A, it was the Johnston brothers from North Fremont atop the podium for the 3,200 with Corbin placing first in 9:44.2 and Zack Johnston taking second in 9:48.5.
Other state champions included Noah Tanner of South Fremont clearing 6-2 to win the 3A high jump and Sugar-Salem's Adam McCoy winning the 3A pole vault title with a mark of 14-0. Skyline's Amy Buczuk cleared 5-4 to win the 4A high jump.
Several area athletes won multiple medals on Friday, including Laynee Woolf of Salmon who took home three medals, placing second in the 2A pole vault, fifth in the long jump and third in triple jump.
Mackay's Moore, and Idaho State signee, also finished fourth in the 1A discus. North Fremont's Megan McConnon finished fourth in the 2A discus and and fifth in the shot put.
The girls 3,200 races were highlighted by area athletes. Roberts cruised to victory in the 4A race, and Challis runner Taylor Redick was third in 1A, with Firth's Kynzie Nielson placing third in the 2A race followed by Lucy Boone of Ririe in fourth.
South Fremont's Mckenzie Winegar was fifth in the 3A 3,200 with Sophia Dougherty of Sugar-Salem placing sixth and Lucy Tanner of Teton in seventh.
The 5A/4A state championships continue Saturday at Mountain View High with the 3A/2A/1A meet at Middleton High.
