HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD: Hillcrest's Carlson signs with Waldorf ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hillcrest’s Grace Carlson is headed to Iowa. By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hillcrest thrower Grace Carlson signed a letter of intent this week with Waldorf University.Despite bad weather during her visit to the Forest City, Iowa campus, Carlson said she was hooked."It was one of those places while you're there, you feel right at home," she said.Carlson said she started thinking last year about competing in college and looked at Lewis & Clark in Lewiston and Idaho State among others."Waldorf, the first time they messaged it felt like it clicked," Carlson said.Carlson set a personal best of 30-10 in the shot put this season at the Boise Relays. Her PR in the discus is 92-0 set last season.She plans to study to become an athletic trainer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now VALLOW TRIAL: Forensic evidence reveals fingerprints; Tammy Daybell's sister takes the stand Legislators celebrate successes at Legislative Town Hall Idaho Falls man charged with multiple rapes sentenced to 9 years minimum Man arrested after high speed chase on slow streets, crashing into canal District 91 selects a new superintendent Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.