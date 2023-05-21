MERIDIAN - Abby Hancock thought a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter dash two years ago was probably going to be about as good as it got.
But then her coaches said multiple state championships were in the Rigby High speedster’s future.
“I didn’t really ever believe it,” Hancock said. “I was like, ‘Oh come on. You’re just trying to hype me up.’”
Turns out they were right.
The senior won titles in the 100, 200 and 4x100-meter relay Saturday at the Class 5A State Track and Field Championships at Mountain View High School.
“I really came in with the mindset of just doing my best and putting it all out on the track,” Hancock said. “And I feel like that’s really what I did. I’m super happy to just end with such a great meet. It’s been a good season for me.”
A season that saw her repeat in both the 100 and 200, while leading the 4x100 relay team to an undefeated season. She very nearly added the state’s fastest girl to her resume as well.
Hancock began her final day in a crimson uniform by winning the 100 in 11.82 seconds. The time would have shattered the 12.01-second all-classification mark set by Skyline’s Claire Petersen just a day earlier. But it was ruled win aided. Wind has to be under two meters per second to be eligible and hers was over by two one-hundredths of a second.
Petersen ran a wind-aided time of 11.81 seconds almost immediately after. The times of both the Class 4A and 5A boys 100 races, which were run in between of the girls, were ruled eligible.
“Being from the other side of the state, I feel like there’s definitely been some heavier winds,” Hancock said. “So I don’t feel like there was very much wind. I was kind of bummed about that.”
But that and a runner-up finish in the long jump - an event she won last year - were the only minor blemishes of her day.
She ran the second leg of the state championship-winning 4x100 relay team before capping off her prolific high school career with a PR of 24.84 seconds in the 200.
The Weber State signee finished with six titles spread across four different events and 70 wins, including 52 over the last two years alone.
“I really enjoyed my time at Rigby,” Hancock said. “If you really work hard for something, you can really achieve it. That’s really what I’ve done for the past six years.”
Rigby also got state titles from a pair of juniors in Abbie Scott and Cody Cordingley.
After taking fourth as a freshman and fifth last year, Scott finally broke through for her first state title in the girls pole vault. She cleared 12 feet in her second attempt. Scott then sat back and watched as others, including last year’s state champion and state record holder (13-9), Centennial’s Eva Lowder, failed to reach the mark.
When the bar of the last participant fell to the padding below, Scott immediately raced over to find her father Jared, who is also her coach.
“We both found each other. We gave each other the biggest hug,” Scott said. “We may or may not have cried. It was just surreal.
“I’ve shared this whole journey with him. From morning practices before school to after school practices, it’s just amazing to be able to do it with him by my side this whole time.”
Cordingley, meanwhile, walked away with his first state title in the boys 110 hurdles title - on a pulled quad no less.
He hurt it after winning last week’s district meet. But it was determined to only be a light pull. So Cordingley was still cleared to compete.
It didn’t slow him down at all. Cordingley won the event in 14.4 seconds, which is the second-fastest time he’s ever run.
“It was so satisfying. I almost cried,” Cordingley said. “The worst is the start and the finish, but I muscled through it.
“I’m in a lot of pain, but it’s so worth it.
THUNDER RIDGE’S UBA MOVES CROSS COUNTRY AND WINS 100 HURDLES TITLE
Chelsea Uba made the near 2,300-mile trek from New York to Idaho Falls before the start of the season.
The move ended up being more than worth it for the Thunder Ridge junior.
Uba, who admitted to not really doing well in track over there, came from behind to edge Madison’s Brynlee Mortensen by just seven one-hundredths of a second to win her first-ever championship in the girls 100 hurdles. She won with a PR of 14.93 seconds.
“I just feel proud. I’ve worked hard for it,” Uba said. “I know that I earned it. Even if people don’t think I did.”
She certainly did.
Mortensen seemed like she was going to cruise to the title. She was well out in front at the midway point. But Uba quickly closed the gap to cause a bit of uncertainty at the finish line.
Race officials needed a few moments. But Uba was announced over the loudspeakers as the winner.
“I saw that she got out in front of me. I didn’t know she was gonna get such a good start,” Uba said. “So towards the eighth, ninth and 10th hurdle I was just like, ‘Push. Just finish with all you got.’”
BLACKFOOT’S THOMAS REPEATS IN 1,600
Three weeks ago, Matthew Thomas didn’t know if he was even going to be here.
Now the Blackfoot High senior ends his high school career as a back-to-back Class 4A boys 1,600 champion.
“It’s been a goal all season,” Thomas said. “But it just feels good to be out here running, honestly.”
From stress reactions to a strain in his Achilles, Thomas has been marred with injuries all season. A potential stress fracture is the one that nearly ended his season prematurely.
“I still stuck with it, though,” Thomas said. “I kept cross training. I was swimming, biking, just doing everything I can to try to maintain as much shape as I can coming into the postseason.”
Thomas needed every bit of it too, especially during the final lap.
While he led wire-to-wire, Bishop Kelly’s Austin Clough really started nipping at his heels during the final lap. The two were neck-and-neck with around 100 meters to go before Thomas just outkicked him at the end. He beat him by just 0.47 seconds with a PR of 4:14.51.
“I knew it was going to be a really fast race,” Thomas said. “But considering what happened yesterday when I got outkicked in the last 200. So I just wanted to make sure it didn’t come down to that last 200. I tried to stretch out that last lap as good as I can and hold it off for the last 100.”
Thomas was referring to his third-place finish Friday in the 3,200 - an event he won last year. He took fourth in the 800, as well.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.