The first thing Claire Petersen did after crossing the finish line of the Tiger-Grizz Invitational girls 200 meter final was make her way to the infield and sprawl out on her back on Ravsten Stadium's new artificial turf.
The Skyline senior and Utah State signee had a packed schedule for Saturday's finals. She claimed her third consecutive Tiger-Grizz title in the 100 meter hurdles in a season best 14.74, placed second in a loaded 100 meters final in 12.40, won her third consecutive Tiger-Grizz title in 300 hurdles in a meet record and personal best 43.91 and placed sixth in the 200 final in 27.04 to end the weekend.
This was the first time she had ever attempted this combination of events at the same meet, and it meant heading to the starting blocks for the 200 less than 10 minutes after winning 300 hurdles. It also left her literally breathless on the infield, and she was helped to her feet by Century's Matejah Mangum and Rigby's Abby Hancock, who commended her on her day and her quick turnaround of her final two events.
"I gave that race every ounce I had left," Petersen said in the awards tent a few minutes later, sitting on a bench and sipping water. "Usually I try to say good job to everybody but I had no breath left."
The busy day did not detract from what it meant to claim gold in the hurdles finals for a third year in a row, especially as Petersen acknowledged that this was the last Tiger-Grizz of her career.
"That feels amazing," Petersen said. "This really is my favorite meet ever. State is definitely up there but there's something special about running at this track. I'm glad I get to run here two more times (at districts in May)."
Petersen's 300 hurdles win was particularly sweet as she raised her arms in elation upon learning that she broke 44 seconds for the first time, and while her 100 meters medal was silver rather than gold, it allowed her to share the podium with Mangum (winner in 12.35) and Hancock (third place in 12.57).
The three were 4x200 teammates at Simplot Games in February at Holt Arena and spent the offseason together as members of Eastern Idaho Track Club.
Mangum and Hancock went 1-2 in the 200 final, both breaking 25 seconds with respective personal bests of 24.59 and 24.83, and Mangum went on to receive Female Athlete of the Meet. As of Saturday evening, Mangum, Hancock and Petersen are among the fastest top seven times in the 100 and the top three times in the 200 this season in Idaho for athletes of any size school.
"It was great to see them doing so well," Petersen said. "There was some really good competition, that's for sure. It's super great having that competition because they help push you more than you can push yourself."
Hancock claimed four total medals Saturday, collecting a bronze in long jump with a mark of 17-1.5 and gold as part of Rigby's winning 4x100 team with Lyndsay Woelfel, Olivia Howard and Abbie Scott in 49.59. Scott, a junior, also repeated as Tiger-Grizz champion in girls pole vault, clearing 11-6 to win.
She set the meet record last year with a mark of 11-7. This season, she has become the first eastern Idaho girl on record to clear 12 feet, doing so three times and attaining a personal best 12-3 on April 21 at the DirectCom Invitational in Pocatello.
"I came in this weekend and I really wanted to break the (meet) record, but I wasn't feeling it this morning," Scott said. "But to be here and get to do what I love was awesome."
Scott and her dad, Jared, who is also Rigby's pole vault coach, prepared for this season by opening their own indoor jumping facility over the winter called Raise the Bar. The facility, which is an old potato storage warehouse, has drawn vaulters and jump athletes from all across eastern Idaho and provided a warm, dry place for them to train and escape the snow. The endeavor has paid off with multiple personal bests for the vaulters who have trained there.
"My dad loves pole vault," Scott said. "He was a college pole vaulter and he was a decathlete. He just loves it and he loves coaching. It's been a really big gamechanger. The kids in Boise get to jump all year long but we've never been able to."
Already the best ever girls pole vaulter in eastern Idaho, Scott has her sights set on 13 feet. She has already faced defending 5A state champion Eva Lowder of Centennial, who owns a personal best of 13-9.
Scott took second to Lowder at the Boise Relays earlier this month.
"I've known her since my freshman year," Scott said. "She's always motivating me. Pole vault is just one huge family."
Skyline junior Nelah Roberts repeated as champion in the varsity girls 1,600 on Saturday in 4:58.46 and the 3,200 on Friday in 10:55.91.
The 3,200 victory occurred despite her shoe coming untied. It is not her first shoe-related incident during a win. She won the 2021 Bob Conley Invitational after losing a shoe during the race.
"I noticed it during lap three I think and I was like, 'oh no. Not again,'" Roberts said. "My spikes thankfully stay on really well without the laces."
The only eastern Idaho girl to break five minutes for the 1,600 and 10:35 for the 3,200, Roberts kept telling herself what pace she wanted to maintain during each lap of the 1,600.
"My mindset during the race was, 'I'm gonna finish anyway, so I might as well keep running as hard as I can,'" Roberts said.
A newcomer to the meet shattered two Tiger-Grizz records and attained a U.S. No. 5 in the 200 in the process. Burley junior Gatlin Bair, who won the 100 meters, 200 meters, 40 yard dash and 100 yard dash at Oregon Relays on April 22 and the 100 meters at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on April 1, won Saturday's varsity 100 in 10.48 and the 200 in a new U.S. No. 5 time of 20.61. In Friday's prelims, he set a meet record with his 100 time of 10.36. He ran a personal best and U.S. No. 2 time of 10.18 at Texas Relays.
It was Bair's first Tiger-Grizz, as he competed for Kimberly as a freshman and sophomore and Tiger-Grizz was not on their schedule.
"This is probably the best Idaho meet I've ever been to," Bair said. "The people are amazing, the announcing. I was really happy with the 200 time. I would've liked to have gone a little bit faster in the 100 but still, 10.36 isn't anything to be sad about."
Bair, who was named Tiger-Grizz Male Athlete of the Meet by coaches, has become familiar across the nation this season for both his track and football prowess. In a post race interview at Oregon Relays, he revealed that his parents named him after five-time Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin. Someone tagged the Olympian so he could see the interview clip, and Bair said he was surprised to receive a direct message and a text from the retired sprinter.
Track is the Bair family sport, and this track season will be his last as he plans to graduate a semester early, serve a two-year LDS mission and play college football upon his return. He revealed his top five college football choices on April 16: Nebraska, Michigan, TCU, Oregon and Boise State.
Bair said track has allowed him to strengthen his bonds with his parents and siblings, meet people from all over the country and show his progression as he has continued to put in the work.
"Being able to just see your growth, no other sport can track progress like that," Bair said.
