The first thing Claire Petersen did after crossing the finish line of the Tiger-Grizz Invitational girls 200 meter final was make her way to the infield and sprawl out on her back on Ravsten Stadium's new artificial turf.

The Skyline senior and Utah State signee had a packed schedule for Saturday's finals. She claimed her third consecutive Tiger-Grizz title in the 100 meter hurdles in a season best 14.74, placed second in a loaded 100 meters final in 12.40, won her third consecutive Tiger-Grizz title in 300 hurdles in a meet record and personal best 43.91 and placed sixth in the 200 final in 27.04 to end the weekend.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.