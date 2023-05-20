MERIDIAN -- Claire Petersen and Nelah Roberts have done a lot for the Skyline High School girls track and field program over the last three years.
Combined, the two have 15 individual state titles to their name. They can now add a team one to each of their incredible resumes.
Petersen captured three state championships (100-meter dash, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Roberts secured her own pair (1,600, 3,200). They anchored the Grizzlies in winning their first state title since 1993 Saturday at the Class 4A State Track and Field Championships at Mountain View High School.
“It means a lot. It didn’t really hit me until my coach told me that the girls hadn’t won a state team title in 30 years. My jaw literally dropped,” Petersen said. “I was kind of at a loss for words. To have done my senior year, it just made me so happy. I’m so proud of my whole team.”
The Utah State signee went out on a near-perfect note, too.
She began the day by reclaiming her 100 hurdles crown with a personal record of 14.34 seconds. It came nearly one year to the date when Petersen saw her repeat bid attempt end in excruciating fashion and pain. She nearly fell over after hitting a hurdle and scraping the top of her right shin. But she still managed to make the medal stand with a fourth-place finish.
Petersen still has a large, nasty scar as a result.
“I honestly feel like the comeback was greater than the setback,” Petersen said. “I was really disappointed with that last year. I’m not going to lie, there was a little fear. What if the same thing happened? But I just trusted the process and it turned out exactly how I hoped it would.”
She then followed that up by winning her third straight championship in the 100 in 11.81 seconds. The time would have shattered her own all-classification record of 12.01 seconds that she just set the day before. But it was ruled wind-aided by just three one-hundredths of a second. The wind has to be under two meters per second to be eligible for an official time.
Rigby’s Abby Hancock, who ran just moments before Petersen, recorded a winning time of 11.82 seconds in the Class 5A 100. But it was also ruled wind-aided. Hers was just two one-hundredths of a second above the legal limit.
But both the Class 4A and 5A boys’ 100 times, which were run in between the girls, were allowed to stand.
“It’s interesting how that happens where Abby and Claire both run amazing and neither is considered win legal, but the boys are,” Skyline coach Chase Meyer said. “It gusted a couple times, but not enough to where I would think that would account for that. But I don’t look at the gauge so.”
Petersen capped her day off by being a member of the eighth-place 4x100-meter relay team and winning the 300 hurdles for the third year in a row (45.14). She ends her prolific career - maybe the best in school history - with nine state titles and two other state placings in just three years. Her freshman year was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Looking back I’m in awe,” Petersen said. “I know I couldn’t have done it alone. I’m really grateful for my family and coaches and teammates and everybody, who’s helped me get to this point. Honestly, if you would have told me when I was a freshman that I was gonna do all that, I would have been like, ‘What?’ Freshman me did not see that coming. That’s for sure. Even senior me I’m like, ‘I can’t believe that just happened.’”
Then there was Petersen’s running mate, Roberts.
The junior three-peated in both the 3,200 (Friday) and the 1,600 with season-best times in both of 10 minutes, 55.67 seconds and 4:58.13, respectively. She also placed fourth in the 800.
“I’m just super grateful. I’m just so blessed to still stay healthy for all these years,” Roberts said. “It’s pretty common for runners to have at least a little bit of issues. So the fact that I can make it through the season and still perform decently at state and just be able to compete every year is really a blessing.”
Not to get lost in the fold was Amy Baczuk. The junior won her first-ever state title in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches.) It came after just missing the podium with a seventh-place finish last year and fourth as a sophomore.
Skyline had two other state placers in senior Alliya Parke and junior Marina Renna. Parke was runner-up in the long jump, while Renna placed fourth in the 3,200 (Friday) and fifth in the 1,600.
It all helped the Grizzlies finish with 85 points - 23 more than runner-up Twin Falls - and end three consecutive seasons of runner-up finishes.
“You could tell, our top kids have been kind of building towards this,” Meyer said. “We were very fortunate this year to have two of the best girls that have ever run in the state of Idaho with Nelah and Claire. So to have them together and then some great supporting cast members, was outstanding.”
This story will be updated. For full results check Athletic.net.
