Idaho's fastest girl on record for the 100 meters has another notable 'first' to add to her resume.
Recent Skyline graduate Claire Petersen was named Gatorade Player of the Year for Idaho in girls track and field on Wednesday. This is the first time Idaho's girls track award has gone to an athlete outside of Boise since 2006, when Blackfoot thrower Sarah Cardinal received the honor. Petersen is also the second Skyline athlete to receive the honor for girls track. Lisa White, whose marks of 148-7 in discus and 46-4 in shot put are still Skyline school records, received Idaho's Gatorade Player of the Year girls track award in 1987 and 1988.
Petersen said she was with her mom, Amy, on Wednesday morning and hadn't even checked her phone yet to start her day when her dad, Blake, entered the room around 9:30 a.m. to tell them he had heard the news from her grandfather. Then they called her other grandparents.
"I am in awe," Petersen said Wednesday morning by phone. "This really is just the cherry on top. It made my day today. It made my whole senior track season. I just feel extremely grateful and honored to have been chosen to receive this award. I'll be forever grateful to my parents, coaches, mentors, teammates and competitors. If I could tell Gatorade thank you, I would."
Petersen cemented herself in history this spring, winning Idaho's 4A state title in 300 hurdles (personal best 43.06, which was top 70 nationally this season, No. 3 all-time in Idaho and No. 2 all-time in District 6) and her third consecutive 4A state titles in the 100 hurdles and the 100 meters to contribute 30 points to Skyline's first girls track state championship since 1993. She went undefeated in both hurdles events this season, and her 100 hurdles personal best of 14.21 from the 4A District 6 championships is No. 5 all-time in Idaho and No. 2 all-time in District 6. In May, she and Rigby's Abby Hancock became the first Idaho girls ever on record to break 11.9 seconds in the 100 by winning the 5A District 5-6 and 4A District 6 championships in 11.86 (Hancock) and 11.83 (Petersen) and the 5A and 4A state titles in 11.82 (Hancock) and 11.81 (Petersen), the latter of which were deemed wind aided by state meet officials. Petersen also ran a wind legal 12.01 in 4A state 100 prelims to break the all-classification state meet record. Petersen received the Post Register's All-Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year honor earlier this month.
A committee from Gatorade selects boys and girls players of the year in 12 high school sports for all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The awards began in 1986, and state winners are all eligible for Gatorade's National Player of the Year awards in each sport. Past winners include Olympic champions Allyson Felix and Sydney McLaughlin.
Petersen joins Nelah Roberts, an incoming Skyline senior and a track teammate of three years, as recent Grizzlies to win a Gatorade award for Idaho. Roberts received Idaho's 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year award for girls cross country.
"I can remember every time I'd go in the gym and see Nelah's banner and think, 'That's so cool,'" Petersen said. "Now there will be a banner with my name on it. I just feel honored and in awe. It's so much more than I ever imagined would happen."
Beyond athletic accomplishments, the Gatorade awards recognize 'high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field," per their press release. Petersen maintained a 3.88 G.P.A. and was a member of Skyline's Captains Club, an organization led by athletic director Gregg Baczuk consisting of team captains from Skyline sports. Teachers and coaches selected at least one boy and one girl from each sport for the Captains Club and they met Friday mornings before school with Baczuk, reading the Team Captains Leadership Manual by Jeff Jansen and discussing topics such as leadership and being service minded.
"At Skyline, we have late start Fridays, so that was definitely a time commitment," Petersen said. "We'd discuss how to bring our team together. Mr. Baczuk did a lot for us."
Wednesday's news was equally exciting for her parents, who went to Logan with her on Tuesday for student orientation at Utah State where she will continue her track career.
"Claire has put in the work and the effort," said her dad Blake, also a Skyline graduate. "It's her preparation that's made a huge difference for her. She has a good balance in life with how she does things."
Blake, a former Skyline hurdler who was a freshman when the Skyline girls won their last state track title in 1993, said Claire gave up ballet to follow her older sister into sports as a middle schooler.
"It was a hard decision for her," Blake said. "She was an accomplished ballerina until seventh grade when she came and told me she wanted to play basketball. Then we went into track and we haven't stopped since."
