Claire Petersen POY action

Claire Petersen, Skyline.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

Idaho's fastest girl on record for the 100 meters has another notable 'first' to add to her resume.

Recent Skyline graduate Claire Petersen was named Gatorade Player of the Year for Idaho in girls track and field on Wednesday. This is the first time Idaho's girls track award has gone to an athlete outside of Boise since 2006, when Blackfoot thrower Sarah Cardinal received the honor. Petersen is also the second Skyline athlete to receive the honor for girls track. Lisa White, whose marks of 148-7 in discus and 46-4 in shot put are still Skyline school records, received Idaho's Gatorade Player of the Year girls track award in 1987 and 1988.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.