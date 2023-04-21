Claire Petersen's first Skyline practices still remain vivid in her head.
It was not a laughing matter at the time, but the memory makes her laugh now.
"I remember coming in as a freshman, I was so scared for high school track," Petersen said. "I was so scared because I knew that competition was gonna be better and the workouts were gonna be harder. Time has flown by."
Four years, two state track trophies and eight state medals later, Petersen is now a senior on the three-time defending 4A state runner-up Skyline girls team and two-time 4A 300 meter hurdles and 100 meters state champion. She owns Skyline's school record and District 6's all-time best in the 100 (11.95) and as of April 20, has the fastest times so far this season in Idaho for any classification in the 300 hurdles (45.51) and the 200 (25.16). She has also competed in the 4x100 three times this spring.
Skyline head track coach Chase Meyer said multiple factors are considered when determining what events to enter an athlete in, including studying the competition, securing team points and what events the athlete enjoys. He said it is a 'good problem to have' for athletes like Petersen.
"They have to have that drive for the events they're in," Meyer said. "She makes it easy. She's got a great attitude. She's super versatile."
That versatility contributed to Petersen competing in the 200 on March 18 at the Early Bird Invite in Utah, which she traveled to on short notice after snow canceled Skyline's first meet. The meet was two days, allowing her to compete in the 100 hurdles, 100 and 200. It was her first 200 since eighth grade, and she placed third and snagged Idaho's top time this season.
It will not be her last 200 this spring, and she is chasing Skyline's school record of 24.94 by Laura Evans from 2002.
"I was absolutely shocked," Petersen said of her time. "I just remember running it, I needed to figure out how to run it again...how to run into the curve, how to run off the curve. I'm grateful I got to go down there."
The 200 is not the only thing different for Petersen this spring. Compared to where she was a year ago, Petersen said she did more offseason training and has strengthened her mental preparation.
She made the difficult decision to not play basketball this winter, instead hitting the weight room and competing in indoor meets. As a member of Pocatello's Eastern Idaho Track Club with Rigby's Abby Hancock (defending 5A state 100, 200 and long jump champion) and Century's Matejah Mangum (defending 4A state 100 champion), Petersen teamed up with them in the 4x200 in February at Simplot Games at Holt Arena.
Petersen said what she loves about track is how supportive the athletes are, no matter what school they represent or who wins.
"You can't do it alone," Petersen said. "The important thing is to help bring other people up."
Petersen said mental preparation should complement physical preparation, and she follows an encouraging routine while waiting in the blocks for the starting gun.
"I pray and take deep breaths and tell myself positive self talk," Petersen said. "'You've prepared for this. You're ready for it.'"
Another layer to her perspective on mental preparation is how to respond to setbacks. Petersen entered last year's 4A state 100 hurdles finals undefeated in the event as a high schooler, collided with the ninth hurdle, somehow avoided falling and finished fourth in 15.87. She afterwards described the race as a learning experience and was grateful to still earn points for the Grizz.
"There's not a lot of times she's been beat," Meyer said. "She handles it with grace. She takes it, learns from it and congratulates her opponent."
Reflecting almost a year later, Petersen said she recognizes how quickly things can change.
"You can't take anything for granted," she said. "You could have it all today and suddenly it could all be gone. I have to run my best today."
As she enters her final months of high school track, she is experiencing several emotions. Remembering how scary her first Skyline practices were, she encourages her younger teammates.
"When we're going through a tough workout, I try to help them through it if I have the breath to do it," Petersen said, smiling. "I try to share all the things I've learned the past four years."
While excited to run at Utah State, she is sad to leave Skyline. She expressed gratitude for her coaches and an eagerness to make a statement as she concludes her Grizz career.
"I just love my coaches so much," Petersen said. "They believed in me. I want to leave my mark. I don't want to look back and know I could've done more."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.