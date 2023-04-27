Rigby pole vaulter Abby Scott
Rigby Abbie Scott setting a meet record of 11-7 at last year's Tiger-Grizz meet.
 
 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

After a year away to allow for construction of a new turf infield and track and throwing areas, the Tiger-Grizz Invitational returns to its home venue of Ravsten Stadium.

The 49th edition of the meet has 42 teams and 1,136 athletes registered.


