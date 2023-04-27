After a year away to allow for construction of a new turf infield and track and throwing areas, the Tiger-Grizz Invitational returns to its home venue of Ravsten Stadium.
The 49th edition of the meet has 42 teams and 1,136 athletes registered.
After a year away to allow for construction of a new turf infield and track and throwing areas, the Tiger-Grizz Invitational returns to its home venue of Ravsten Stadium.
The 49th edition of the meet has 42 teams and 1,136 athletes registered.
The meet, which took place at Highland High School a year ago while construction took place at Ravsten Stadium, will have some noticeable differences this weekend due to the new track.
Perhaps the biggest change of all will be that all the throwing event finals will now take place in the infield rather than the football practice field adjacent to the stadium.
“With that, we’re not gonna allow any parents down by the field events,” Skyline head track coach and co-meet director Chase Meyer said. “We just don’t have the space down by the infield.”
Meyer said results will be made available on Athletic Live throughout the weekend, allowing spectators to view results instantly on their phones.
Jumping events also have new runway surfaces and the entire infield is now turf.
“The old issues we had were the long jump and high jump runways had a crown because of the football field,” Meyer said. “It’s a nice, brand new surface. It is a much nicer facility. Warming up on the turf, you don’t have to worry about any holes.”
Among the 1,136 registered athletes is Burley’s Gatlin Bair, a junior who currently owns the U.S. No. 2 100 meters (10.18) and U.S. No. 8 200 meters (20.83) times. He is entered in both those events, which he is undefeated in thus far this season including victories at the Texas Clyde Littlefield Relays and Oregon Relays.
The meet begins at 2 p.m. Friday with event finals in boys and girls freshman long jump, boys and girls varsity shot put, girls and boys varsity high jump, boys varsity pole vault, boys and girls varsity 3,200 meters, boys and girls varsity 4x800 relay and prelims in hurdles and sprint events.
The meet resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday with varsity event finals in girls pole vault, boys and girls discus, boys and girls long jump, boys and girls varsity triple jump, boys and girls 800, boys and girls 1,600, boys and girls 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relays, boys and girls 300 hurdles, girls 100 hurdles, boys 110 hurdles, boys and girls 100, boys and girls 200 and boys and girls 400 and freshman finals in boys and girls shot put, boys 110 hurdles, girls 100 hurdles, boys and girls 4x100, boys and girls 1,600, boys and girls 100 and boys and girls 400.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.