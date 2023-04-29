Matt Thomas and Corbin Johnston

Blackfoot’s Matthew Thomas out-kicks North Fremont sophomore Corbin Johnston to win the 3,200m final during the Tiger-Grizz invitational at Ravsten Stadium.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregsiter.com

North Fremont's Corbin Johnston has been on a tear this school year.

Last fall, the sophomore became Idaho's 2A individual boys cross country state champion to help the Huskies place second as a team, and he also claimed victories in small school divisions at large meets such as the Bob Conley Invitational, Bob Firman Invitational and Tiger-Grizz Invitational.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.