North Fremont's Corbin Johnston has been on a tear this school year.
Last fall, the sophomore became Idaho's 2A individual boys cross country state champion to help the Huskies place second as a team, and he also claimed victories in small school divisions at large meets such as the Bob Conley Invitational, Bob Firman Invitational and Tiger-Grizz Invitational.
This spring, he has finished first or second in every 3,200 meter final he has competed in, won all but one of the six 1,600 meter finals he has competed in and attained a sub-2 minute 800 meter time earlier this month. Among his finishes: wins in the varsity 800 and 1,600 at the DirectCom Invitational, which drew 29 teams from 1A to 5A to Pocatello and second place in the 3,200 at the Boise Relays on April 15 against almost exclusively 5A athletes.
He can now add Tiger-Grizz 1,600 champion to his accolades after winning Saturday's varsity event in a personal best 4:23.37. On Friday, he took the silver medal in the 3,200 in a personal best 9:39.51, finishing second to Blackfoot 4A cross country state champ and returning 1,600 state champion Matt Thomas.
Johnston stayed busy over the winter after cross country season, and he has so far seen his work pay off.
"I really tried to put in a lot of miles to get a good base layer for track," Johnston said. "One track started, I've worked on my speed."
Johnston was one of several athletes Saturday adjusting to running in 74 degree weather after an extended eastern Idaho winter. He said the snow is slowly receding in Ashton.
"It's going away, but there's still some snow," Johnston said.
Johnston said he enjoys going to larger meets like Tiger-Grizz, which provide opportunity to compete against athletes he otherwise would not get to face. Having traveled much more to attend these meets, he has become more familiar with athletes from the larger schools.
"I see people to be who I try to stay with," Johnston said of his approach to these larger meets. "I know their times. I get on the track and I just try to stay with their pace."
The sophomore was not the only member of his family to step on the medal stand this weekend. His older brother Zack, a senior, placed second in the varsity 1,600 in a personal best 4:25.25 and third in the 800 final in 1:59.60.
"It's been really fun for both of us," Johnston said.
The younger Johnston placed fourth in the 2A state 1,600 final and third in the state 3,200 final last season. Those titles are up for grabs now that Nampa Christian's Grady Mylander graduated and is now at Utah State and Daniel Simmons transferred from Salmon to American Fork, since then receiving the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award for boys cross country and breaking 8:35 for the 3,200 at the Arcadia Invitational.
Johnston said he not only wants to continue improving on his personal bests in his events, but is hopeful to have his name in the 2A record books.
"One of my main goals is to beat the 2A state record (by Mylander) in the 1,600--4:17.75," Johnston said.
