HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: 1AD2 District 5-6 All-Conference Team Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

1AD2 District 5-6 All-Conference Volleyball
Player of the Year: Taylor Wilson, Rockland
Coach of the Year: Heather Webb, Taylor's Crossing
First team: Megan Moore, Mackay; Adelaide Wilson, Rockland; Olivia Bell, Mackay; Mackenzie Mackay, Leadore; Kirsten Krause, Grace Lutheran; Madi Kincaid, Watersprings.
Second team: Hallie Webb, Taylor's Crossing; Calyn Permann, Rockland; Sadi Bird, Leadore; Ali Drussel, Mackay; Halle Holt, Mackay; Alex Platt, Watersprings.
Honorable mention: Rylee Teichert, Mackay; Mali Hall, Grace Lutheran; Kaylee Kesi, Leadore; Autumn Farr, Rockland; Samantha Moretti, Grace Lutheran; Emma Jensen, Rockland.
