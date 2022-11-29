HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: 5A District 5-6 All-Conference Team POST REGISTER Nov 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Kinley Kerbs (3), Madison By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Brie Arfmann (4), Thunder Ridge By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Ashley Garner, Madison By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 5A District 5-6 All-Conference VolleyballNote: Players are chosen by conference coaches.Player of the Year: Kinley Kerbs, MadisonCoach of the Year: Meranda Maestas, MadisonFIRST TEAMSetter: Brie Arfman, Thunder RidgeLibero/DS: Rylie Rose, Thunder RidgeMiddle blocker: Ashlyn Smith, HighlandOutside hitter: Ashley Garner, Madison; Kaylen Hay, Highland.Opposite: Mariah Wilson, Madison.SECOND TEAMSetter: Drew Simmons, Highland.Libero/DS: Adalyn Grover, Madison.Middle blocker: Maddi Wilcox, Madison.Outside hitter: Kambree Barber, Rigby; Bailey Kunz, Thunder Ridge.Opposite: Jenna Riley, Highland.HONORABLE MENTIONSetter: Taya Piquet, RigbyLibero/DS: Claire Fellows, Highland.Middle blocker: Aubrey Johnson, Thunder Ridge.Outside hitter: Emma Heywood, Madison; Kendel Barker, Rigby; Jenna Kerns, Highland.Opposite: Kinlee Hennefer, Thunder Ridge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mountain America Center hosts more than 500 during grand opening HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby's Flowers named Player of the Year for 5A District 5-6 Officer on leave after shooting at Eagles Lodge Idaho Falls Police officer involved on-duty shooting Bill for Legislature's private attorneys to defend abortion laws tops a quarter-million dollars Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
