Ashley Garner, jr., OH, Madison
THE PLAYER: The junior was one of three Bobcats to earn first-team all-state honors after recording 362 kills, 49 aces, 201 digs and 29 blocks.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She improved where she was at last year, and was one our go-to players as far as hitting. She was consistent with her hitting and worked hard on developing her shot and being able to do more than just swing hard on a ball." -- Meranda Maestas, Madison.
Kaylie Kofe, jr., setter, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: The 4A District 6 player of the year and all-state first-teamer racked up 1,101 assists, 72 aces at 95% serving, 360 digs, 179 kills and 64 blocks to help lead the Bees back to the state tournament.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She really increased our margin for error because she could make a play out of anything." -- Chantal McMurtrey, Bonneville.
Ally McDaniel, sr., MB/OPP, Bonneville
THE PLAYER: At 6-foot-6, McDaniel was tough in the middle, earning first-team all-state and all-conference honors. She finished with 335 kills, 95 blocks, and 35 aces for the Bees.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "They would game plan to shut her down because she had such a fast arm swing and was hard to stop. -- Chantal McMurtrey, Bonneville.
Brianna Scott, sr., OH, Ririe
THE PLAYER: A two-time 2A District 6 Player of the Year and back-to-back All-State and All-Area first teamer, Scott finished with a milestone 1,095 career kills, including 475 this year in leading the Bulldogs back to the state tournament.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She can hit with any of the 5A kids." -- Keisha Fisher, Thunder Ridge
Maddi Wilcox, sr., MB, Madison
THE PLAYER: Recorded 201 kills, 45 aces to go with 157 digs and 49 blocks for the Bobcats on the way to the 5A state title.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She's been a staple for them for three years." -- Chantal McMurtrey, Bonneville
Mariah Wilson, sr., RS, Madison
THE PLAYER: Another experienced player who cemented the Bobcat lineup with 320 kills at a 325 hitting percentage and 21 blocks to earn first-team all-state and all-conference accolades.
WHAT COACHES SAID: "She was pretty unbelievable this year. She's always been a good hitter, but she just found consistency with it this year. When her and Kinley connected it was fun for me to watch the defense try to duck, she has such a fast swing it was scary to be on the other side of the net from her." -- Meranda Maestas, Madison
SECOND TEAM
Aubrey Atwood, jr., OH, Skyline: Improved passing and defense made Atwood a better all-around player and a second-team all-state selection and first-team all-conference for the Grizzlies.
Brie Arfmann, sr., setter Thunder Ridge: First-team all-conference and second team all-state, Arfmann helped lead the Titans to the 5A state tournament.
Makinley Bond, sr., MB, Ririe: Recorded 219 kills hitting out of the middle and also had 58 aces on the way to a first-team all-conference nod and all-state honorable mention.
Shaylee Dahle, jr., MB, Blackfoot: A key piece of Blackfoot's run to the state tournament, named first-team all-conference and honorable mention all-state
Rylie Rose, sr., libero, Thunder Ridge: First-team all-conference, finished with 540 digs.
Marli Pearson, sr., libero, Blackfoot: Helped lead the Broncos to a berth in the 4A state tournament. Was named first-team all-conference and second-team all-state.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kennidee Anderson, Ririe; Madi Andreasen, Ririe; Kambree Barber, Rigby; Olivia Bell, Mackay; Sadie Bird, Leadore; Whitney Blaser, Sugar-Salem; Nyah Bowhay, Butte County; Rory Burnside, Teton; Hannah Call, Ririe; Brooklyn Capo, South Fremont; Ali Drussel, Mackay; Isabella Duke, Butte County; Tayla Ewell, Sugar-Salem; Daytona Folkman, Firth; Madi Harper, Blackfoot; Viola Hayes, Ririe; Sydney Hess, Idaho Falls; Emma Heywood, Madison; Rachel Jacobsen, Firth; Josie Johnson, Firth; Kallie Johnson, South Fremont; Madi Kincaid, Watersprings; Mckenlee Kunz, Teton; Tasha Larsen, Sugar-Salem; Devry Lausch, Sugar-Salem; Chantea LeCheminant, South Fremont; Chloie Lewis, Salmon; Averi Look, Idaho Falls; Mackenzie Mackay, Leadore; Allie Mardsen, North Fremont; Macie Mecham, Firth; Megan Moore, Mackay; Aidann Mottishaw, Hillcrest; Rylee Nielson, Firth; Sidney Pilkerton, Salmon; Tavie Rogers, Butte County; Sadie Taylor, Challis; Abbie Tibbits, Teton; Jordyn Torgerson, West Jefferson; Berklee Yancey, South Fremont.
