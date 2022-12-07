kinley kerbs

Kinley Kerbs of Madison was named 5A state player of the year.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

All-State Volleyball

Players are chosen by coaches and compiled by Brandon Walton of SBLive Idaho.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.