When the final point of Thursday's 4A District 6 semifinal match hit the floor the Blackfoot Broncos players screamed in excitement and with good reason.
The victory not only moved them to the district championship game against host and top seed Bonneville, but also etched the players name in school history as the the first volleyball team from the school to earn a berth in the state tournament.
With the district championship trophy on the line the host Bees got all they could handle from the Broncos but Bonneville won the district championship again 25-17, 25-19, 25-19.
“We made history and I am not still over the shock of it all,” Blackfoot third-year head coach Kiarra Johnson said. “These girls have worked so hard to earn this and beat teams that had beaten us all year. But I told them all that matters is when you get to districts, and they earned this.”
The Broncos, who finished fifth in the regular season standings will likely go into the state tournament next week as the bottom seed in the 4A Bracket, but that won’t be finalized until the MaxPreps rankings are finalized this weekend.
For Bonneville, the district championship adds another piece of hardware to the trophy case, but also capped off yet another undefeated district season.
But the win Thursday wasn’t in the dominating fashion of previous Bees teams, it also does not guarantee the Bees won’t be on the same side of the bracket next as powerhouse Skyview.
“We will be on the same side of the bracket as Skyview,” Bees coach Chantal McMurtrey said. “We lost a few games to teams around us in the MaxPreps standings and it dropped us in the standings. We should go into to the tournament as the fifth seed.”
On the floor the Bees were led by Ava Arfmann who finished with a team-high 11 kills. Ally McDaniel added 6 kills and Hailey Hatch and Aspen Anderson each added 10 digs.
“We don’t have the big hitter on the outside like we have in the past,” McMurtrey said. “But we are getting points from all over the place. So we look at lot different, but have more options of scoring.”
Blackfoot was led by Shaylie Dahle who had 18 kills and five blocks over the day's two matches. Marli Pearson had 20 digs on the day.
The Bees and Broncos will both participate in the 4A state volleyball tournament Oct. 28-29 at Thunder Ridge High School.
