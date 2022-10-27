Ava Arfmann doesn’t remember much about the wreck.

It was cold. A stranger stopped and covered her with jackets and blankets from his vehicle as she lay in a dirt field covered with a light dusting of snow. Ava’s overturned white jeep was visible nearby. Someone else stopped and called 911.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.