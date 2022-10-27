Ava Arfmann doesn’t remember much about the wreck.
It was cold. A stranger stopped and covered her with jackets and blankets from his vehicle as she lay in a dirt field covered with a light dusting of snow. Ava’s overturned white jeep was visible nearby. Someone else stopped and called 911.
“I don’t remember anything,” the Bonneville High junior said, noting most of her recollection of the rollover accident comes from second and third-hand sources.
Ava knows she was on her way to school the morning of Dec. 7 of last year and hit a patch of black ice. Her jeep rolled three times, ejecting her into the nearby field.
Cold. She remembers that.
Nearly a year later, the pieces of that day have started to come together as Ava tells her story.
There’s the long list of injuries, the fear of potential paralysis, the hopes and struggle of months of rehab, the surgeries, the support of friends, family and teammates, and finally the culmination of walking back onto the court to play volleyball.
“I think I’m more grateful for everything,” Ava said after a recent volleyball practice. “Being able to play sports ... I don’t know what I would have done without them.”
When Ava’s mother Hollie got the call from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office that Ava had been in a wreck, she remembered thinking it was so close to the house.
She drove down the street, maybe just two houses away and saw the jeep in the field. There were two police officers on scene and the bystander who had covered Ava with coats to help keep her warm was standing nearby. An ambulance was on its way.
“At that point I had no idea what type of injuries she had,” Hollie said.
Ava had always been physically active and played volleyball and basketball. She was an all-state volleyball selection last year as a sophomore.
Playing sports was the farthest thing from anyone’s mind on Dec. 7, but it turned out to be a motivating factor in Ava’s long recovery.
But first things first.
“They let us see her for a few minutes before surgery,” Hollie said. “They didn’t know where the blood was coming from and she couldn’t breathe very well.”
Ava spent nine days in Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, seven days in ICU.
There was a ruptured spleen that required immediate surgery, two broken vertebrae, four broken ribs, a punctured lung, lacerated liver, bruised kidney, broken jaw, broken nose and a broken orbital bone around her eye.
After removing her spleen, doctors were worried about Ava’s back, which also required surgery and looked to be the most serious injury.
“We didn’t know anything at the time, but we knew she was in bad shape,” Bonneville volleyball coach Chantal McMurtrey said.
Doctors told the family that based on her X-ray they didn’t know if Ava would walk again or maybe even end up paralyzed, Hollie said.
The back surgery was performed the following day and required a spinal fusion, which ended up being the best outcome doctors had hoped for.
Ava was told she would probably need a walker for about a month, but was done with the walker by the time she left the hospital the following week.
“Every day was a different little miracle,” Hollie said.
Ava was on a feeding tube with a wired jaw, but was able to get the tube removed and return home for the holidays with a strict physical therapy plan.
“The biggest relief was after her back surgery,” Hollie said. “OK, she’s not going to paralyzed. My birthday was just a few days after this happened and I spent my birthday in the hospital. I remember thinking we’re so lucky we’re not having a funeral today for a kid.
“I don’t feel like she realizes yet how important or special she is. I hope some good will come out of it ... She got a second opportunity to become who she’s supposed to become.”
Good will did come as friends and teammates showed their support with cards and gifts. Other teams from area schools also sent support and love.
Ava’s strength began to return as she healed, but she’d lost about 25 pounds due to the feeding tube and worked hard to get back in shape.
Hollie said it was obvious Ava was anxious to get back playing and hated missing basketball games as the calendar turned to the new year.
“She didn’t want to let her team down,” Hollie said.
Ava’s goal was to be ready to play and go to volleyball camp in the summer. She was medically cleared to play in July.
“It was fun to have her back,” McMurtrey said, adding that she would instinctively keep an eye on Ava to make sure she was physically ready to return.
“She’s been a bright light for our team,” McMurtrey said.
As the Bees open the state tournament Friday, Arfmann will be ready to play. Her mom said Ava wears her ‘battle scars’ proudly.
Ava is just happy to be back on the court.
“It makes me want to work for things harder,” she said. “I don’t want to take things for granted.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.