2022 4A District 6 All-Conference Volleyball AwardsNote: Players selected by conference coaches.Player of the year: Kaylie Kofe, BonnevilleCoach of the year: Chantel McMurtrey, BonnevilleSETTERFirst Team: Aidann Mottishaw, HillcrestSecond Team: Sydney Hess, Idaho FallsHonorable Mention: Quincy Cronquist, Blackfoot; Sydney Kidman, ShelleyLIBERO/DSFirst Team: Marli Pearson, BlackfootSecond Team: Maci McCracken, SkylineHonorable Mention: Grace Fuger, Idaho Falls; Addie Mackin, Hillcrest; Aspen Anderson, BonnevilleMIDDLE BLOCKERFirst Team: Shaylee Dahle, Blackfoot; Ally McDaniel, BonnevilleSecond Team: Amy Baczuk, Skyline; Emma Vollmer, Idaho FallsHonorable Mention: Macie Weatherly, Hillcrest; Elizabeth Nelson, BonnevilleOUTSIDE/RIGHT SIDE HITTERSFirst Team: Audrey Atwood, Skyline; Averi Look, Idaho Falls; Madi Harper, BlackfootSecond Team: Ava Arfmann, Bonneville; Hailey Hillman, Shelley; Mallory Highman, ShelleyHonorable Mention: Sarah McArthur, Hillcrest; Lauryn Yancey, Shelley
