The dynasty that is Sugar-Salem volleyball will have a new look this season as Savannah Vargason takes over for longtime coach Cami Dodson.
Vargason, who was previously an assistant in 2018-2019, plans to put her own stamp on the program and is well aware of the challenges that come with coaching a program that has won five state titles over the past 11 seasons, including the past three.
Last year’s squad featured eight seniors and finished 39-0.
“No, you can’t make it up,” Vargason said of last year’s experience-laden team. “It’s a whole new team, but you can make a new team that can compete.”
The roster is 10 deep, but with little varsity experience. The team is also shorter than last year’s lineup, which fits into how Vargason wants to mold the program.
“It will be a different game of volleyball than what they’re used to,” she said, noting defense, playing smarter and reducing errors will be the focus.
Previous Digger teams were able to pound opponents with a big and athletic front line.
“When you’re 6-2 you can just pound away, but when your tallest girl is 5-7, then you have to do a whole new game,” Vargason said.
Senior Devry Lausch, who saw some varsity time last season, called last year’s group the “perfect team.”
“So that just means we have to work harder,” she said. “We have to be smarter.”
Even with a new style of play, a new roster and a new coach, Vargason wasn’t quite ready to categorize the Diggers as a program ready to rebuild.
“We’ve been told so many times it’s time to rebuild,” she said. “I don’t look at it like that. They’re still a bunch of solid athletes.”
There’s nothing new about what’s expected of the team.
“There’s no reason we shouldn’t be in the state championship again,” she said. “Will we have to put in a ton more work? Yes. Do we have the height? No. But is it possible? One thousand percent.
I’m a true believer that if you want something bad enough you can make it happen. (This season) is going to determine just how bad the girls want it.”
Allan Steele is Sport Editor at the Post Register. Follow him on Twitter at @asteele12000