Savanah Vargason
Savannah Vargason takes over as head volleyball coach Sugar-Salem.

 By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com

The dynasty that is Sugar-Salem volleyball will have a new look this season as Savannah Vargason takes over for longtime coach Cami Dodson.

Vargason, who was previously an assistant in 2018-2019, plans to put her own stamp on the program and is well aware of the challenges that come with coaching a program that has won five state titles over the past 11 seasons, including the past three.

