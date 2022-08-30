Teams to watch
Madison: The Bobcats reached the 5A title game a year ago and have a core of talented players returning including Kinley Kerbs, Mariah Wilson and Maddi Wilcox.
Thunder Ridge: The Titans have eight seniors and have made themselves at home at the state tournament, last winning a title in 2019.
Bonneville: The Bees are a perennial 4A power and, despite being a young team, reached the state championship match a year ago.
Sugar-Salem: So much is unknown about the Diggers, who’ve established a 3A dynasty but enter 2022 with a new cast of characters and a new coach.
Ririe: The Bulldogs won their first district tournament in 20 years last season and advanced to the state tournament for the first time in eight years. They return the nucleus of their team including six seniors.
Mackay: The Miners have been one of the area’s top small school teams and return a solid group of seniors, led by Megan Moore.
Players to watch
Kinley Kerbs, Madison: The first-team all-state setter helped lead the Bobcats to the 5A championship match last season.
Kambree Barber, Rigby: May be more know for her basketball prowess, Barber is among the area’s top outside hitters.
Mariah Wilson, Madison: Named second-team all-State and another key component to the Bobcats’ offense.
Brie Arfmann, Thunder Ridge: The Titans’ setter was an all-state selection a year ago and back for her senior season.
Brianna Scott, Ririe: The senior outside hitter was named Nuclear Conference player of the year and first-team all-state last year and is on pace to top 1,000 kills.
Kaylie Kofe, Bonneville: Last year as a sophomore, Kofe was named first-team all-conference and first-team all-state after leading the Bees to the state title match.
Ava Arfmann, Bonneville: Recorded 342 kills for the Bees and was named first-team all-state last season.
Mark your calendar
Sept. 2-3: Peg Peterson Invitational at Highland
Sept. 16-17: Bonneville Classic tournament
Sept. 22: Thunder Ridge at Madison.
Oct. 4: Sugar-Salem at Teton
State tournaments, Oct. 28-29: at Skyline (5A), Thunder Ridge (4A), Hillcrest (3A), Shelley (2A), Madison (1AD1/D2).
