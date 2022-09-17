featured HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Host Bees win Bonneville Classic tournament By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Sep 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Bonneville players celebrate during their championship match against Eagle on Saturday. By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Buy Now Thunder Ridge’s Aubrey Johnson goes for a kill against Eagle in Saturday’s Bonneville Classic semifinals. By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bonneville won its invitational tournament on Saturday, downing Eagle 25-20, 25-20 in the championship match.Earlier in the day, the Bees beat a good Highland team 25-15, 25-19.“It felt like every single person contributed,” Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said. “They all stepped up and played different roles.” Hailey Hatch had 11 kills and five digs in the win over Eagle and Ally McDaniel recorded eight kills against Highland.McMurtrey noted she’s been working with different lineups and rotations early in the season and this weekend’s tournament may have been the best the team has played so far.“We settled into something today,” she said.The Bees had plenty of stats to share on Saturday.Ally McDaniel: 28 kills, 12 blocks, three aces.Ava Arfmann: 34 kills, four blocks, two aces.Lis Nelson: 12 kills, eight blocks.Kaylie Kofe: 104 assists, 36 digs, 21 kills, 11 blocks, three aces.Aspen Anderson: 47 digs, 10 aces.Hailey Hatch: 20 kills, 22 digs, two aces.Bonneville is at Shelley on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woman hospitalized after Idaho Falls man reportedly beat, choked her A BARNBURNER: Shelley running game pounds away at Blackfoot, 35-28 Idaho GOP's lawsuit against Bonneville Republicans dismissed HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores from Week 4 Blackfoot stays in second spot in 4A football ranks Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.