Coming into Wednesday night’s match-up between the top two teams in 5A District 5-6 the Madison Bobcats and Thunder Ridge Titans were no stranger on what to expect from each other.
The two teams had already played each other twice in the last week, one in Rexburg last week and once in a tournament last weekend with the Bobcats winning both matches.
Early on in the night it looked as if the Titans were going to finally get a victory of their conference foes, but a 11-0 second set run by Madison swung momentum and helped propel the Bobcats to a 25-23, 25-11, 25-16 victory.
“When we played them over the weekend I didn’t like the way we passed or served the ball,” Madison head coach Meranda Maestas said. “We needed to execute better and hit and serve the ball better. We didn’t do that in the first set and had too many service errors. But in the second set we executed our game plan and moved the ball and used that run to give us a spark.”
After withstanding a Titans run to end the first set and leading 9-7 in the second, the Bobcats used their height at the net and some timely kills from Mariah Wilson and Emma Heywood to spark the run. Throw in a couple of services aces from Kinley Kerbs and blocks at the net the run swelled to 11-0 and the lead for the Bobcats was 20-7.
Thunder Ridge tried to rally back, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
“We didn’t pass or hit the ball very well tonight,” Thunder Ridge head coach Keisha Fisher said. “Against a team like Madison you need to play well in all parts of the game, and tonight we had our struggles.”
Set three started just as set one did with Madison building an early 12-5 lead. But as just as in set one the Titans battled back to pull within five points on four different occasions.
But in the end Madison pulled away to close out the match.
“We will definitely see those guys a least a few more times before the state tournament,” Maestas said. “We know the kind of team they are and how good they are, so it’s going to be a battle each time we play.”
Ashley Garner led the Bobcats with 10 kills and six blocks. Heywood and Wilson each added seven kills for Madison (10-0, 4-0 5A District 5-6).
Thunder Ridge (9-2, 2-2) was led by Bailey Kunz with 11 kills and two aces. Kysa Wright added four kills.
Both teams head to Utah for tournaments this week. Thunder Ridge heads to North Logan for the Cache Valley Challenge Friday and Saturday, while Madison heads to Orem for the 5A/6A Challenge Thursday through Saturday.
