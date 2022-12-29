Madison senior Kinley Kerbs described her senior volleyball season as perfect.
And why not?
The Bobcat setter helped lead her team to the 5A state title after coming close the previous seasons. Her team was loaded with talent and experience and she thrived at getting everyone involved in the offense as Madison rolled through the season at 19-0, and was 35-4 including tournament matches.
“We have some size and obviously a lot of good players on our team, but I don’t think we’re nearly as successful without Kinley being able to run that fast offense for us,” coach Meranda Maestas said.
“She’s really quick and has a confidence and swagger,” Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey added. “She’s a good leader and she had hitters everywhere that could absolutely smash balls.”
Kerbs, who recently signed with Snow College, was also a stellar server. That was evident in the championship match against Timberline in which she had seven aces and added 32 assists.
“We had really good chemistry,” Kerbs said of the team’s run to the state title. “It was super cool to step on the court with all of us and we knew what we could do with intensity and the drive to win.”
Madison was well represented on the All-Area team, featuring a host of seniors that have been playing together since sixth grade.
“All of us little girls have these huge dreams,” Kerbs said. “That has been our goal ... fulfilling the dream.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.